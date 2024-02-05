Moncler hosts star-studded show in snowy St. Moritz

Courtesy of Moncler

This weekend, Moncler brought the fashion pack to St. Moritz for a star-studded catwalk extravaganza in the snowy forest, where the brand celebrated its mountaineering roots with the Moncler Grenoble autumn/winter 2024 collection.

"Due to its high technical capabilities, over the years, Moncler has accompanied epic expeditions to K2, Makalu, Alaska and in 1968 became the official supplier to the French national alpine skiing team during the Grenoble Winter Olympic Games," the brand explained of its mountaineering heritage. "Relying on enduring research and fearless experimentation, fuelled by a passion for performance and the great outdoors, Moncler Grenoble fully integrates form and function, merging technical prowess with high style."

The collection – which the brand described as "a gathering and mingling of different worlds, overcoming technical challenges and fostering an idea of winter style that is confident in its elegance and sophistication" – was presented in the forest, where guests were kitted out in the warmest gear, and later mingled in the nearby Clavadatsch Lodge.

Below, see highlights from the catwalk and the front row (which saw Kate Moss and Anne Hathaway in attendance, and Emily Ratajkowski walking) – and see the beautiful details of the collection, which included high-tech puffers, shearling coats and incredibly chic snowy accessories.



Anne Hathaway

WWD - Getty Images

Kate Moss

WWD - Getty Images

Willow Smith

Jacopo M. Raule - Getty Images

Shaun White and Nina Dobrev

Daniele Venturelli - Getty Images

Olivia Palermo

Daniele Venturelli - Getty Images

Elsa Hosk

Daniele Venturelli - Getty Images

Anne Hathaway

Daniele Venturelli - Getty Images

Jacopo Raule - Getty Images

Jacopo Raule - Getty Images

Jacopo Raule - Getty Images

Jacopo Raule - Getty Images

Daniele Venturelli - Getty Images

Daniele Venturelli - Getty Images

Jacopo Raule - Getty Images

Jacopo Raule - Getty Images

Daniele Venturelli - Getty Images

Daniele Venturelli - Getty Images

Daniele Venturelli - Getty Images

Daniele Venturelli - Getty Images

Daniele Venturelli - Getty Images

