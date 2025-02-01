Monkeys make 250 mile journey to new home

A family of eight squirrel monkeys have arrived at Hoo Zoo in Telford [Hoo Zoo and Dinosaur World]

A Shropshire zoo has welcomed a family of eight squirrel monkeys, who have been transported 250 miles to reach their new home.

The troop of monkeys are settling in at Hoo Zoo and Dinosaur World in Telford, after travelling from Port Lympne Safari Park in Kent.

The "lively group" consists of Gustavo, Horacio, Maria, Tucette, Antonio, Garcia, Pedro, and Pablo.

Hoo Zoo director Will Dorrell said they would be ambassadors for their species, and he hoped their arrival would educate the public about the importance of rainforest conservation.

Squirrel monkeys are showing a decline in the wild due to poaching for the illegal pet trade [Hoo Zoo and Dinosaur World]

Mr Dorrell said: "Unfortunately, squirrel monkey numbers are showing a decline due to poaching for the illegal pet trade. Our zoo keepers can confirm that they would make awful pets."

He added that the zoo was delighted to welcome the brand-new species of primate.

In the wild, squirrel monkeys are native to the tropical forests of Central and South America, where they typically live in large, socially complex groups.

Whilst not currently endangered, they are considered to be vulnerable to extinction in the wild according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).

Squirrel monkeys face increasing threats from habitat loss in the Amazon.

Squirrel monkeys are native to the tropical forests of Central and South America [Hoo Zoo and Dinosaur World]

To accommodate the new arrivals, Hoo Zoo has erected a brand-new habitat complete with plants, trees, shrubs and climbing places, designed to reflect the primate's natural habitat.

It is hoped that the design of the enclosure will encourage the monkeys to display natural behaviours and their normal social dynamics.

Mr Dorrell added: "Each of the new arrivals seems to be settling in well to their new enclosure and guests are already remarking at how interesting they are to watch.

"We were working around the clock to get their new enclosure ready for the upcoming February half-term break and I'm delighted that we've been able to make it happen."

Hoo Zoo is also home to Cinnamon the capybara, whose escape from the attraction last year sparked interest around the globe.

