Monstrous things, deadly duels and ancient paintings – take the Thursday quiz

The Loch Ness monster isn’t in this week’s quiz, but there are some other monsters in the questions …

The Loch Ness monster isn’t in this week’s quiz, but there are some other monsters in the questions … Photograph: Murdo MacLeod/The Guardian

Normal service is just about restored to the Thursday quiz this week after last week’s little diversion. Fifteen questions on topical news and obscure trivia dragged from the corners of the internet await you. And you can get another point towards your fictitious GCSE collection if you choose that answer wisely. There are no prizes except the smug contentment of getting a good score, which you should definitely share with us in the comments. Enjoy!

The Thursday quiz, No 168

Iran flag Who is the new president of Iran? Saeed Jalili Mostafa Pourmohammadi Alireza Zakani Masoud Pezeshkian King Charles King Charles has declined to continue his mother's patronage of which sport? Greyhound racing Pigeon racing Grouse shooting Feral hog wrestling Burning devil The Satanic Temple says it is planning to take advantage of new laws promoting religion in education to volunteer as school chaplains in which US state? Florida California Texas Utah Suella Braveman What did the former UK home secretary Suella Braverman say was a 'monstrous thing' this week while speaking in the US? Being sacked as home secretary, then almost immediately reappointed, then being sacked again That the UK has a huge backlog in its underfunded courts system and has run out of prison places The cruel demonising rhetoric used against minority groups to stir up culture wars by politicians The pride flag being flown over the Home Office building in London Business You have always wanted to pass GCSE business, right? Try this one. In the UK, in relation to a business, what does the abbreviation PLC stand for? Personally liable company Private limited corporation Public limited company Polly likes crackers Emma Raducanu Who beat Emma Raducanu in the quaintly named 'ladies' singles' at Wimbledon? Tegan Jovanka of Australia Lulu Sun of New Zealand Maria Sakkari of Greece Alison Van Uytvanck of Belgium Painting The world’s oldest known picture story is a recently discovered cave painting almost 6,000 years older than the previous record holder. Where was it found? South Africa Indonesia Chile Ethiopia Hyde Park picture house James Cameron, the director of The Terminator, Aliens and Titanic, started his career with which short film in 1978? Wirehead Logopolis Solarian Xenogenesis Vinyl Patrick Bateman would definitely be able to put the first four solo studio albums by Phil Collins into the correct chronological order of release. Now you must do it Face Value; No Jacket Required; ...But Seriously; Both Sides Hello, I Must Be Going!; Face Value; No Jacket Required; ...But Seriously Face Value; Hello, I Must Be Going!; No Jacket Required; ...But Seriously Hello, I Must Be Going!; Both Sides; No Jacket Required; ...But Seriously A crown It is the anniversary of Baldwin IV (not pictured), known as the Leper King, taking power in 1174 aged 13. Where? Jerusalem Constantinople Pressburg Atlantis A gun It is also the anniversary of the duel that killed Alexander Hamilton in 1804. Who shot him – albeit not with the specific vintage gun in the picture? Anselm Canterbury Aron Butter Alexander Chester Aaron Burr Willow, the official dog of the Guardian Thursday quiz This is Willow, the official dog of the Thursday quiz, questioning why she didn't appear in last week's quiz. She also wants to know how many brand new rookie MPs got elected for the first time in the UK general election … 285 335 385 435 Glastonbury Which dullard said they thought that Glastonbury, with its long association with CND, Greenpeace and hippies, had gone a bit 'woke' these days? Rod Stewart Paul Weller Noel Gallagher Ron from Sparks Penny farthing The French cyclist Julien Bernard (not pictured) has been fined 200 Swiss francs (£175) by the International Cycling Union after doing what during the first individual time trial stage of this year's Tour de France? Stopping to urinate in public view Stopping to kiss his wife Stopping to sign memorabilia for fans Stopping to make a fuss of a very naughty miniature dachshund A clown Tim Stanley in the Telegraph must have had a bet he could appear in the Thursday quiz, as this week he wrote a column with which astonishing quizmaster-baiting headline? Reform are leaving the Tories running around like 30 to 50 feral hogs Starmer loves Kate Bush, but his government will only deliver Withering Lows Our first Dalek chancellor wants to turn Britain into Skaro Keir Starmer reminds me of the scary moustache guy from Sparks

Solutions

1:D - Described as a reformist, the 69-year-old won the runoff election against the ultra-conservative Saeed Jalili, 2:B - The monarch has declined to take on two patronages held by the late queen: the Royal Pigeon Racing Association, the sport’s governing body in the UK; and the country’s premier club, the National Flying Club, 3:A - A state law took effect this week opening campuses to 'additional counseling and support to students' from outside organisations, with Gov Ron DeSantis’s very clear intention for there to be more religion in schools. He possibly didn't have this particular religion in mind, 4:D - She seems nice, 5:C - Well done if you picked this option – you've got one point towards your fictitious business GCSE, 6:B - It is her first year playing at grand slams, and she is the first New Zealand woman to ever reach the Wimbledon quarter-finals during the open era, 7:B - The painting, believed to be at least 51,200 years old, was found at Leang Karampuang cave on the east Indonesian island of Sulawesi. The recently discovered painting is of three therianthropes – or human-animal hybrids – and a wild pig. Just the one, not 30 to 50 of them, 8:D - It was co-directed with Randall Frakes and featured William Wisher Jr and Margaret Umbel. Sadly this week we lost Jon Landau, who produced Titanic, 9:C - Face Value came out in 1981, and Collins went on to sell 150m records worldwide and inspire a gorilla to play drums to advertise chocolate, 10:A - Baldwin IV was one of the ill-fated kings of Jerusalem after the city and some of the surrounding country were captured by European Christian crusaders. You can tell the Thursday quiz did medieval history for its degree, eh?, 11:D - Settling idealogical differences with pistol duels at the top of government has gone out of fashion, although with recent Scotus rulings who knows, who knows …, 12:B - Some sources have said 334 rather than 335, but either way, that sure is a lot of noobs, 13:C - The fool, 14:B - The UCI said the Lidl-Trek rider’s behaviour had been inappropriate and damaged the image of the sport. We bet they are fun at parties, 15:C - The deeply weird column not only name-checked the Daleks and their homeworld, but even threw in a passing reference to Dalek enemies the Thals. Are you OK, Tim?

Scores

0 and above. We hope you had fun – let us know how you got on in the comments!

If you really do think there has been an egregious error in one of the questions or answers – and can show your working – feel free to email martin.belam@theguardian.com, but remember the quizmaster’s word is final and you should be watching The Leader by Dog Race instead