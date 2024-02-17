The ‘moody florals’ you can wear all year round

Greta Gerwig wears Oscar de la Renta to an awards ceremony in New York, 2023

Greta Gerwig wearing Oscar de la Renta to an awards ceremony in New York last year - Getty

Around this time last year, John Lewis cancelled the floral dress when its fashion director declared it a trend ‘we’ve got to move on from’. But, as we’ve seen in the months since, it’ll take more than that for British women to really part ways with it.

Florals are part of our fabric as a nation. They’re as much a part of being British as moaning about the weather, apologising for everything and an infinite capacity for tea.

Keira Knightley wore a red floral dress from The Vampire's Wife to a Baftas event in 2018 - Mike Marsland/WireImage

Emily Blunt in a blue 'moody floral' dress by Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini - Getty

Of course, not all are created equal. There are the generic ditzy varieties on the kind of mediocre polyester that’s never the same after the first wash – they’re what John Lewis cancelled, and good riddance. Then there are the florals so romantic and timeless that you’d happily wear them for ever. This kind are created with care and imagination – see Pink City Prints, where they are hand-embroidered and block-printed; or Rixo, whose signature prints are hand-painted by co-founder Orlagh McCloskey.

What’s more desirable still is a floral you can wear all year round, with woolly tights and knitwear in winter, and with bare legs and sandals in summer. Enter the ‘moody floral’, which is dark, yet more uplifting than a solid black or grey.

Try these

Floral dresses

From left: Lenzing ecovero dress, £65, Nobody’s Child; Organic cotton dress, £285, St. Clair; Silk dress, £335, Rixo; Cotton sateen dress, £200, Hill House Home

Floral pieces

From top left: Recycled polyester jacket, £260, Stine Goya; Silk skirt, £195, Lily & Lionel; Jacket, £110, Albaray; From bottom left: Mesh top, £69.70, Fabienne Chapot; Organic cotton top, £125, Pink City Prints; Cotton skirt, £185, O Pioneers

Take your inspiration from London Fashion Week favourites Erdem, Richard Quinn and The Vampire’s Wife. There is an art to striking the right balance in a floral print, says Clara Francis, co-founder of British label O Pioneers. ‘Often we won’t go for a white base for the very reason that we like to wear our florals year-round. We’ll go for a darker, less pretty-pretty colour. Our palette is quite muted, so mustard, dusky pink and green.’

If you’re wedded to black tights and boots in winter, a good rule of thumb is to look for a floral with a little black in it. And this is why moody florals will never go out of style – they’re just so versatile: day or night, winter or spring, torrential rain or a fleeting glimpse of sun… Sorry, I’m moaning about the weather again. Anyone for tea?

Erdem Autumn 2023 - Getty

Moody florals at Alexander McQueen's Spring/Summer 2024 show - Getty

