More than 300 bikers take part in charity ride

More than 300 motorcyclists have completed a 70-mile circuit for charity, ending with a family fun day in memory of a firefighter and fellow rider who died in 2010.

Riders in the Sky started in 2011 in memory of avid fundraiser Lee Baker from Wells, Somerset.

Mr Baker's sister, Nikki Lamb, is one of the organisers and says that over the years, the event has raised about £100,000 for the Dorset & Somerset Air Ambulance.

Ms Lamb said riders had travelled from all over the country to take part.

The route taken by the hundreds of riders started and ended in Glastonbury, taking in parts of the Somerset countryside including the Mendip Hills along with Shepton Mallet, Street and Wells - where Mr Baker had worked as a firefighter.

The route went through many places where Mr Baker liked to ride himself.

Ms Lamb explained her brother had been a charity fundraiser throughout his life, and when he died, family and friends had wanted to continue in his honour.

"The day always does well and that's down to his memory and the community we have," she said.

"If we don't do this one year, the community are devastated because everyone sees each other."

