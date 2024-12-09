More Men Are Wearing Makeup Than Ever — We Talked To 5 Of Them

Bach Buquen, an influencer with over 6 million followers, creates viral videos that are meant to normalize men wearing makeup. Case in point: A TikTok showing Buquen applying foundation and blush on a busy rail platform has amassed more than 31 million views.

He often applies his natural-looking makeup in public places, like the subway in Times Square, to encourage men to wear makeup more freely — proving that makeup isn’t reserved just for makeup artists or big influencers, like James Charles, in bold looks.

More and more men wear makeup now, but not all will admit it. Matthew Waitesmith, a makeup artist and founder of Artis, thinks it has to do with age. “Younger guys seem to have far less of an issue talking about and using skincare and makeup,” he said, “whereas older guys are more awkward talking about their looks and what to do to make their skin look its best.”

“This is not a new thing, as there have been many cycles in history when men were the peacocks and the adorned and pampered ones, more than women,” Waitesmith added. “The pendulum is swinging back that way now.”

We spoke to five men who wear makeup, plus a makeup artist, to talk about what’s unique to men’s makeup.

Matthew Rodrigues, founder and CEO of Mattr Cosmetics

“Yes, men are wearing makeup. Imperfections are universal. Men and women both get pimples, dark circles and under-eye bags. We want to be able to cover up those and feel better about our appearance as well. I wear makeup because it’s a confidence booster.

“If I have a pimple, I won’t stop thinking about it throughout the day; I’ll put on concealer to cover it up. Same with covering up my dark circles after a long night out or lack of sleep. It doesn’t change who you are. It just enhances your look and internally boosts your confidence. I won’t wear makeup every day if I don’t need it. I’ll only wear it when I get a blemish or have to cover up unwanted repercussions from the night prior.

“I think there is a need for makeup marketed towards men. Men need to know there is a product out there for them so they don’t feel shy or ashamed when buying makeup that’s marketed towards women. The imperfections are the same, why can’t the solution be?”

Manos Kamakaris, features writer and content creator (Athens, Greece)

“I wear makeup for many different reasons: to express myself creatively, using my face as a canvas. In my daily life, to go to work, for a drink or an event, I will usually put makeup on to cover things up, or make my face look more uniform and healthier — to achieve what would be perceived as a classic ‘pretty’ look.

Because my makeup look is very discreet, I think the change I experienced [when I first started with makeup] was more internal and not noticeable to others. When I perform this little ritual, which is essentially a moment of self-care, I connect with myself, my face and my body, and because of that, I feel more confident. It’s also symbolic for me because makeup is a bridge of communication between me and my repressed femininity, so whenever I put makeup on, I feel like I’m also healing some trauma related to my queer experience.

I mainly use a moisturizer, concealer, some powder, brow gel that I apply on my brows and lashes, a tint or balm to add some color on my lips and a hydrating spray to avoid a cakey-looking result. I wear some concealer every time I leave the house (unless it’s for errands like the grocery store). If I had more time in my daily life, I would wear makeup daily.”



Sebastian Garrido, digital marketing manager (Mexico City)

“I use makeup sometimes to cover my eye bags on the days I haven’t slept well. It’s a confidence boost, and it also helps me avoid the annoying comments like, ‘Did you sleep? You seem tired.’ I know it, and I feel it. I don’t need the reminder. I wear makeup when I want to look sharp. I usually borrow products from my sisters. I don’t think there’s a need for makeup marketed to men. I don’t have fragile masculinity, and I can confidently say that I sometimes use makeup.”

Antonio Crus Mora, food service industry (New Orleans)

“Working in upscale restaurants, I always want to look my best and feel confident so I can have a successful day. Wearing light concealer on any dark spots or acne can help me look more presentable. I started wearing light soft boy glam makeup in high school by filling in my brows with eyebrow pencil, applying any concealer on any problem areas and light bronzer. As I got older I gradually progressed with my relationship and techniques with makeup and have found what works best for me to feel my most stunning and beautiful. I wear makeup when I go to work or when I plan on having a nice evening out on the town. If I’m just running out for errands, I usually won’t have makeup on.

“My go-to products are a dark brown or soft black eyebrow pencil to fill in the end of my brows, then a color-correcting cream on the areas of my face with the most redness, a light concealer on any blemishes and a shea butter lip balm to tie it all together. The products I use are usually recommended to me by my close girlfriends, who use and buy makeup a lot more than I do.

“I personally feel that I rarely see makeup marketed towards men. I think if it was normalized more often in the media and in ads, men would be more comfortable with the idea of using it. Makeup should have no gender, it’s a tool to boost self-esteem, enhance your features and make yourself feel beautiful!”

Cole Leachman, audience coordinator for “The View” and “Tamron Hall” (Brooklyn, NY)

“I wear makeup products to boost confidence and to feel better about my appearance. I feel like even in today’s society, people think it’s strange for men to care about the way they look, but there is nothing wrong with men feeling confident! I also just want to look as young as possible.

“I wear moisturizer, rose water facial mist and eye cream daily. Then, depending on the day, I’ll wear tinted moisturizer and/or light foundation. I also love using powder to make my face less shiny. It just depends on work and what I’m doing that day if I’ll do my full routine. I use drugstore products because of the cost, and they work really well for me. And I pick whatever my girlfriends use!

“I use makeup to cover skin blemishes and under-eye bags but use it primarily for anti-aging purposes. I love keeping my brows in shape, too.”

Application tips for a natural result

Skin care

A natural, “no-makeup makeup” look can be hard to achieve for a novice, Kamakaris explained. The first step should always be hydration; you can pick a tinted or non-tinted moisturizer to create a smooth canvas for your makeup.

“The most important thing, which sounds a bit contradictory, is proper skin care: the more well-prepped and hydrated the skin is, the more natural the makeup will look over it,” Kamakaris said.

Kamakaris also mentioned that you can start with products with no pigment, like an eyebrow gel on brows and lashes, so you can slowly familiarize yourself with putting on makeup and slowly add more products.

Base

Next is your base. “Sheer foundations or tinted moisturizers can help improve the texture and look of the skin while also contributing to a more even skin tone, which is what most people perceive as healthy and attractive,” Waitesmith explained.

If you want extra coverage, you can add some concealer in places. “Those can help your skin look great with very little product,” Waitesmith said.

Kamakaris likes to mix his undereye concealer with a pink-toned color corrector to break the yellow undertones for a more natural finish. To cover a blemish he recommends using a small synthetic bristle brush: “Synthetic bristles tend to absorb less product than natural ones,” he said.

Generally, cream or liquid products with a hydrating finish will look more natural than matte finishes, so Kamakaris usually avoids powder-based products and setting powder, as these can make your makeup look heavy.

A clear brow gel can give uniformity to the brows while setting them in place, and it can also be used on your lashes, Kamakaris said. For the lips, he likes using a “my lips but better” product that gives some color and definition.

Less is more

“One thing men have to learn about makeup is you don’t have to wear a lot of product to get a great result,” Waitesmith. “Women should learn this as well, but society tends to generally accept when a woman is wearing enough makeup to be really noticeable.”

Interested in the products mentioned in this story? Check them out in the list below.

HuffPost and its publishing partners may receive a commission from some purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

Eucerin Anti-Pigment Eye Cream, $37

MATTR Skin Fix, $19.95

Artis Fini Brush, $65

Embryolisse Lait-Crème Sensitive, $32

Nars Radiant Creamy Concealer, $32

Huda Beauty #Faux Filter Color Corrector, $30

MAC Glow Play Cushiony Blush, $34 (shade: True Harmony)

Saie Dew Blush Liquid Cheek Flush, $25 (shade: Spicy)

Huda Beauty Easy Bake Loose Powder, $38

Florence by Mills Self-Reflecting Highlighter, $17

Clinique Almost Lipstick Black Honey, $25

Caudalie Beauty Elixir, $49

KimChi Chic Candy Girl Fake Freckle, $14.99

REFY Brow Pencil, $20

Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Freeze, $26

Dr.Jart Color Correcting Treatment, $23

Wet n Wild Brow Pencil, $3

Covergirl Tru Blend Concealer, $9

Ponds Facial Moisturizer, $7

Trader Joe’s Rose Water Facial Toner, $4

Wet n Wild Tinted Hydrator, $5

Related...