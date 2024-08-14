More than 10,000 fans love this $9 phone mount — and it's over 75% off at Amazon

Stick this versatile phone mount to your dash or clip it to your vents to keep your smartphone in place.

More states and U.S. territories than not have distracted driving laws. Their main message? Hands off that phone while you're on the road! Not surprisingly, then, there are a lot of different cell phone mounts on the market. If you ask us, though, few are as well-loved or affordable as the FBB Phone Mount, and right now you can grab one for just $9 (was $40) if you're an Amazon Prime member.

Why is this a good deal? 💰

Sure, getting a new car with a state-of-the-art GPS display would be amazing .... but not all that practical when you have a perfectly nice car already. For tens of thousands of dollars less, this mount will (safely) give you the guidance you need on the road. And right now, not only is it 75% off, it's also at the lowest price it has ever been.

Why do I need this? 🧐

Strictly in dollars-and-sense terms, the FBB Phone Mount may help you avoid a hefty distracted-driving ticket. It works with basically all smartphones and rotates 360 degrees to help you find the optimum viewing angle. There's also a quick release and lock so you can easily pop out your cell when you hop out of the car.

The most impressive part is just how stable it is. It uses anti-slip rubber pads, a support shelf and a scratch-free claw to keep your phone in place. You can adjust how far the phone is from you through a slider. Oh, and in the unlikely event of malfunctions or defects, it comes with a 24-month worry-free warranty.

The smart way to watch where you're going ... while you watch where you're going. (Amazon)

What reviewers say 💬

More than 10,000 shoppers have been driven to pen five-star reviews.

Pros 👍

"Versatile and easy to install. Sturdy and sticks well to the dash," said one who has an iPhone 15 Pro Max with case. "The side supports are not curved toward the front so that big phones and phones with protective cases can fit."

Reported this reviewer: "I have an older vehicle that does not have the ability to show navigation or texts on the screen. This car phone holder is perfect! It is adjustable to fit any phone and offers various ways to attach (permanently or temporarily) to the dash/air vents. Great value and does exactly what it should."

Another five-star fan wrote, "My daughter mounted the device on my dashboard and it works like a dream. I am an older woman who gets lost easily if I need to take an unfamiliar route. Being able to use the maps and directions from my phone and have my hands free to drive is a lifesaver."

Cons 👎

Some shoppers suggested there's room for improvement. "The only thing I wish the arm extended a little longer and was able to lock in place once at my desired length position," shared one. "But other than that, it’s fantastic!"

Another motorist wrote: "The only con I have is, it rocks slightly when I drive. This is most likely due to the adhesive being on a curved surface."

