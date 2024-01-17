This Morning’s replacement for Holly Willoughby finally revealed - meet the new star

Holly Willoughby has been inundated with messages following her 'kidnap horror' (Shutterstock)

Almost four months after Holly Willoughby confirmed that she would be stepping down from This Morning, it has been confirmed that the breakfast show’s showbiz reporter, Sian Welby, will be stepping into her shoes as a new presenter on the show.

Taking to Instagram Stories to share the exciting news, Sian wrote: “Ok... not sure how I've been trusted to do this but… Next week, instead of waking you up on the @capitalofficial breakfast show...I'm going to be sitting next to this legend doing @thismorning. Very surreal. Obviously excited byt also quite nervous!! I have to say the whole team has been incredibly supportive and I know I'm in good hands with @dermotolearly - what an incredible opportunity. It hasn't really sunk in yet!”

According to the MailOnline, ITV bosses have tipped Sian as a rising star - and we can’t wait to see her in action! So what do we know about her so far? Sian currently hosts Capital Breakfast alongside Roman Kemp, and fans of This Morning might recognise her as being a regular reporter on the show.

The TV star previously appeared as a showbiz reporter on This Morning, before being promoted to a main presenter (Getty)

Holly stepped down from the breakfast after 14 years following the revelation that she was the target of a kidnap plot. Back in October 2023, the mum-of-three said: "I have let ITV know today that after 14 years, I will not be returning to This Morning. To everyone who has ever worked on the show over the years, thank you so so much. This is such a difficult goodbye, you are incredible and I forever will be proud of what we've done together.

You may also like

"Thank you to everyone at ITV for being supportive. To every guest who has sat on our sofa, thank you. Most of all, thank you to the wonderful viewers. You've been so loyal, so supportive and the very best company every day.

"Richard and Judy said 'we only look after this show, it will always belong to the viewers'. It's been an honour to just be part of its story and I know this story has many chapters left to go. Sadly, however, I now feel I have to make this decision for me and my family. I will miss you all so much. Holly.”

Story continues

Sian Welby will be joining Dermot O'Leary, Josie Gibson and more on This Morning (Getty)

After a long break, Holly has returned to our screens as the host of Dancing on Ice alongside Stephen Mulhern. Sharing a snap of herself in a stunning gown, she wrote: “Dancing on Ice series 16! … Let’s do this 1 sequin at a time.” Fans were delighted to see her return, with one person tweeting: “Holly looks amazing and I’m so happy she’s with Stephen, he's a great presenter.”

Another fan added: “SO lovely to have #DancingOnIce back on!! but it’s also SO lovely to see Holly back on the screen!! Holly truly is such a strong lady to come back into the industry after the past year she has had, and i seriously hope people recognise that!”