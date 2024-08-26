This Morning star Siân Welby marks return to the show with sweetest special guest

This Morning's Siân Welby ended her maternity leave on Monday to return to her presenting duties on the ITV show - and she was joined by the sweetest guest.

In the most heartwarming scenes, Siân's baby Ruby made her TV debut on the Bank Holiday edition of the show, accompanied by Siân''s partner, producer Jake Beckett. The adorable two-month-old made Siân's co-host Craig Doyle coo with delight as he introduced baby Ruby to the nation.

"You have brought along a very special guest, the cutest, tiniest member of the This Morning family," Craig gushes in the video below.

"Little Ruby!" exclaimed Siân. "Oh it's so sweet to have her with me today, I was quite nervous about leaving her," Sian added. "She did a big poo before we left," quipped dad Jake, who was cradling Ruby. "He's been brilliant," added Siân', commenting on Jake's parenting skills.

Luckily for the new parents, This Morning's guests including baby sleep expert Alison, who had plenty of advice to help baby's sleep through the night.

"I am in the thick of it" Siân said. "I'm trying to get some sort of routine. I thought I was doing the right thing by almost not being quiet, but what you're saying is we should wind down from about 6?" she asked Alison.

Sian Welby and Jake Beckett have been engaged since 2023 (Instagram)

Sleep expert Alison confirmed that a baby needs downtime before bedtime, and that daytime sleep is one of the key elements of getting a baby to sleep throughout the night. "I'll be chatting to you about this for hours" Siân added at the end of the segment.

Siân and Heart Breakfast producer Jake shared the news in June of baby Ruby's arrival The new mum took to Instagram in late June, writing: "Here she is", next to a tearful emoji. Siân and Jake also shared three adorable photos of their bundle of joy.

How adorable is baby Ruby? (Instagram)

In the first pic, the baby was asleep in her cot, wearing an embroidered jumper who's stitching announced her name. The other photos show both parents looking tired but happy as they have a cuddle with their daughter, captioned: "Our little Ruby."

Proud mum Siân has been sharing a series of snaps of the pair out and about in London. Proving she's just like us, the 37-year-old captioned one post: "I call this group of photos: evidence I got washed and left the house today."

New mum Sian and baby Ruby enjoying a sunny day out (Instagram)

In the snaps, Siân and Ruby are enjoying the sunshine around the city, pictured in parks and walking along The Thames.

Siân also confirmed on Capital Breakfast that she'll be returning to her radio presenting gig on September 2. She joined the show live last week to make the announcement - and shared the realities of juggling a newborn with work duties.

Sian shares the realities of motherhood on Insta (Instagram)

"I was so excited to be live on @capitalofficial breakfast at 8am to announce that I will be back on the show September 2nd, however to make that happen I had to start at 6am preparing for it!" she wrote on Insta. "From rocking Ruby with my foot whilst I ate my cereal, to sterilising bottles in the microwave whilst I dashed for a wee, it was a mission! At one point I was doing my mascara with one hand, whilst holding a bottle in another - feeding Ruby moments before going live so she wouldn’t cry when I was on air! Long story short, in the rush of finding a clean top to wear and changing another wet nappy I didn’t have time to put any trousers on and so this is me, live on FaceTime, to the nation…in my pants."

Her followers quickly praised the presenter for showing the reality of motherhood, with one penning "motherhood summed up right here!" and another thanking Siân for her "honest parenting posts".

