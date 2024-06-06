This Morning TV doctor missing after failing to return from walk in Greece

Latest Stories
- MMA Junkie
Dustin Poirier reveals numerous injuries suffered at UFC 302 vs. Islam Makhachev
Dustin Poirier will be healing from multiple broken bones after his title fight against Islam Makhachev at UFC 302 in New Jersey.
- The Canadian Press
Paul Skenes went right after Shohei Ohtani. The result was a brilliant bit of baseball theater
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Paul Skenes wanted to throw Shohei Ohtani something other than a fastball.
- The Canadian Press
Canada's Maddie Szeryk rolls into LPGA Tour return after Texas Women's Open win
Checking her email regularly has paid off for Canadian golfer Maddie Szeryk.
- USA TODAY Sports - Golfweek
PGA Tour pro Mike Sweeney on living in his car, Venmo changing his life and battling cut lines in 2024
Mike Sweeney has been playing phenomenal golf, yet finds himself on the edge of the cut line.
- CNN
Opinion: Caitlin Clark isn’t the problem. Men like Pat McAfee are
Caitlin Clark is at the center of controversies over flagrant fouls and offensive commentary, but she’s not the problem, writes Amy Bass. Men like Pat McAfee are, she argues.
- ABC News
Retired NASCAR driver and son arrested for alleged assaults on police during Jan. 6 riot
A retired NASCAR driver and his son were arrested Wednesday and charged along with two other Pennsylvania men for allegedly assaulting police during the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, according to the D.C. U.S. Attorney's Office. Tighe Scott, 75, and his son Jarret Scott, 48, face two felony offenses each as well as a multiple misdemeanor offenses for a series of alleged assaults prosecutors say they engaged in outside the Capitol among the pro-Trump mob. Charging documents show the FBI confirmed Tighe Scott's identity in part because a witness told agents he was a retired NASCAR driver.
- USA TODAY Sports - Golfweek
How is this former college golf superstar settling in to life as a LIV Golf member?
In the world before LIV Golf, he would have just finished his sophomore season at Tennessee.
- USA TODAY Sports
Nancy Lieberman on Chennedy Carter: 'If I were Caitlin Clark, I would've punched her'
Hall of Famer Nancy Lieberman said that, had she been Caitlin Clark, she would have punched Chennedy Carter in the face for the hard foul.
- CBC
B.C. soccer fan sues over alleged Lionel Messi 'bait and switch'
A B.C. soccer fan wants to certify a class-action lawsuit against the Vancouver Whitecaps and Major League Soccer (MLS) on behalf of customers who claim they paid through the nose for tickets to a game featuring Lionel Messi, only to see the superstar player turn out to be a last-minute no-show. In a notice of civil claim filed Tuesday in B.C. Supreme Court, Ho Chun claims he paid $404 for a pair of tickets to a May 25 Whitecaps and Inter Miami CF match which he was led to believe would be headl
- The Canadian Press
Dallas Stars' Joe Pavelski not planning to play any more after 1,533 games over 18 NHL seasons
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Joe Pavelski says he has no plans to play any more in the NHL after 1,533 games over 18 seasons, and never getting to raise the Stanley Cup.
- The Canadian Press
Maple Leafs add former Islanders head coach Lambert to Berube's staff
TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs have hired former New York Islanders head coach Lane Lambert as an associate coach on Craig Berube's staff.
- Yahoo Sports
Angel Reese's 'weak' ejection from Sky-Liberty game draws attention, offer from Bulls' Lonzo Ball
Reese was ejected after two very quick whistles from referee Charles Watson.
- The Canadian Press
Stewart has 33 points and 14 rebounds, Angel Reese ejected as the Liberty beat the Sky 88-75
CHICAGO (AP) — Breanna Stewart scored a season-high 33 points and grabbed 14 rebounds to lead the New York Liberty to an 88-75 victory Tuesday night over the Chicago Sky, who lost rookie Angel Reese to an ejection in the fourth quarter.
- The Canadian Press
Avisaíl García cut by Miami Marlins, who owe the outfielder $24.6 million
MIAMI (AP) — The Miami Marlins parted ways with one of their unsuccessful and costly free agent signings when they designated Avisaíl García for assignment on Tuesday owing a little more than $24.6 million for the remainder of the outfielder's contract.
- People
Scottie Pippen Celebrates Youngest Son Justin’s Graduation: ‘Proud Dad Moment’
The NBA star shared a photo of himself posing alongside Justin and his other children with ex Larsa Pippen: Scotty Pippen Jr., Preston and Sophia
- The Canadian Press
McDavid says veteran Oilers built to handle 'aggressive' Panthers
EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers know what to expect from the Florida Panthers. Lots of hits. Scrums after the whistle. A mix of skill and willpower.
- The Canadian Press
Novak Djokovic withdraws from the French Open with a knee injury and will lose the No. 1 ranking
PARIS (AP) — Novak Djokovic pulled out of the the French Open with an injured knee on Tuesday, an abrupt end to his title defense and to his current stay at No. 1 in the rankings.
- The Canadian Press
Calm and steadfast, Kris Knoblauch steers Edmonton out of an awful start to the Stanley Cup Final
When Kris Knoblauch became coach of the Edmonton Oilers, they had lost 10 of their first 13 games and the Stanley Cup was the last thing anyone on the team was talking about.
- The Canadian Press
Perry gets another chance at second Stanley Cup 17 years after winning his first
EDMONTON — Corey Perry won his first Stanley Cup in his second NHL season while with the Anaheim Ducks. Seventeen years later, he’s still looking for ring No. 2.
- USA TODAY
Adam Levine is returning to 'The Voice' for Season 27: See the full coaching panel
NBC has unveiled the coaching panel for Season 27 of "The Voice," revealing Adam Levine is set to return to the competition show.