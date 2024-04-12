Visiting Porthcurno's cliffs and other secluded coves offers some of the best beaches in Cornwall - GETTY

Cornwall has 300 miles of some of the most beautiful and varied coastline in Britain: long strands of golden sand, hidden coves with salt-and-pepper pebbles, and rockpools teeming with marine life.

Much of the coastline is owned by the National Trust and long-standing Cornish families who play a valued role as guardians against inappropriate development. ‘Porth’ is the Cornish for beach, so any place on the map that has porth in its name will have one – certainly at low tide. When swimming, beware of undertows, especially on north coast beaches. Larger beaches are usually patrolled by RNLI lifeguards from April to October.

The North Coast

Daymer Bay

This fine sandy beach is around the headland from fashionable Polzeath. It’s best visited at low tide, when the firm sand is perfect for beach games and building sandcastles. Children can paddle here safely on calm days and will love exploring the rockpools. There is no lifeguard service. In summer, there’s a glorious view across the Camel estuary to fields of golden corn. The poet John Betjeman loved this beach and is buried at St Enodoc Church in the dunes behind. Dogs are welcome year-round, and the coastal path from Daymer to Polzeath is accessible for wheelchair users and pushchairs.

Getting there: There's a large car park 1.6km south of Polzeath.



Daymer Bay is best visited at low tide, when the sand is perfect for beach games - CLAUDIA NASS

Watergate Bay

Watergate, to the north of Newquay, has two miles of fine golden sand and reliable surf. It’s a great place for beginners to learn to surf or paddleboard under the direction of well-trained instructors at Wavehunters. It also runs daily beach fitness and beach yoga classes in summer. Too much like hard work? Watch the action over cocktails or lunch at the Beach Hut. Online reservations at watergatebay.co.uk.

Getting there: Follow signs to Newquay Airport and carry on towards the sea. There’s a large car park above the beach.

Watergate Bay is Cornwall's top activity beach - CSCAPE ART

Perranporth

The wide swathe of sand at Perranporth comes into its own at low tide, when you can play football, build sandcastles, or swim in the sun-warmed waters of Chapel Rock’s natural tidal pools. All-terrain wheelchairs can be hired in the village to explore the beach. At mid tide, the beach is a great place to learn how to surf: Perranporth Surf School offers individual and group tuition, including family lessons. Dogs are allowed on the beach year-round (a rarity), but must be on a lead from 10am-5pm in summer. At the day’s end, The Watering Hole and Alcatraz – are lively places to watch the sunset.

Getting there: The B3284 into Perranporth can get busy, but there are several large car parks around the village.

Play football, build sandcastles, or swim in the sun-warmed water at Perranporth - MILANGONDA

West Cornwall

Gwithian Towans

This wide, unspoilt arc of dune-backed sands is located to the east of Hayle. At low tide there’s a vast beach with rockpools and caves to explore. It’s a favourite with surfers because the swell is consistent, and there are waves for all abilities – with the size of the swell increasing towards Godrevy lighthouse. Sunset Surf Cafe (next to Gwithian car park) serves delicious lunches and has a well-stocked wetsuit and board shop. At the Godrevy end of the beach there’s a National Trust car park on a grassy clifftop. Common seals are a regular sight in the water and on the rocks, as there is a breeding colony around the headland. Lifeguard cover runs daily from mid-May to late September, and during Easter and October half-term.

Getting there: Leaving Hayle on the B3301, the beach road is a left turn after a mile or so.

Gwithian is a favourite with surfers, and at low tide there's a vast beach with rockpools and caves - LEE ROGERS

St Ives

Beaches of soft golden sand surround this old fishing harbour. Below the railway station is sheltered Porthminster, where you can rent a paddleboard and enjoy lunch in style at the Porthminster Café. Near the peninsula, the sea laps gently on the sand at funnel-shaped Porthgwidden, making it ideal for families. But for a good Atlantic wave – or a dose of culture at Tate St Ives – head for Porthmeor Beach. Book ahead for a place at the very popular St Ives Surf School which also offers paddleboard and kayak hire and coasteering excursions. At the western end, West Beach serves superb stone-baked pizzas and barbecued fish. All of the beaches have lifeguards from Easter to October.

Getting there: Parking in town is very limited. It’s best to take the park-and-ride from St Erth station – a scenic 10-minute train ride around the bay.

For surfing or a dose of culture, head for Porthmeor Beach - IAN WOOLCOCK

Porthcurno

The most photographed beach in Cornwall, this sandy cove is caught between golden granite cliffs – with water so clear that you can see fish swim by. At low tide it's possible to walk around the cliffs to other coves (one is popular with naturists), swim to a sand island, and clamber over an Iron Age cliff castle at Treryn Dinas. The beach is overlooked by the open-air Minack Theatre, whose café has a bird’s eye view of the beach. Porthcurno is where the submarine telegraph cables beached: the award-winning Museum of Global Communications explains their importance in international communication past and present.

Getting there: It’s a 10-minute walk through the dunes from the large car park.

The beach is overlooked by the open-air Minack Theatre - John Harper

South Cornwall

Kynance Cove

This masterpiece of coastal erosion near Lizard village has attracted tourists since the 18th century. Large stacks of dark red and green marble-like serpentine rock rise from the crescent of pale sand, and are revealed in their full glory at low tide. At high tide there is very little beach left exposed. Kynance has featured as Nampara Cove in the BBC series Poldark, with moorland riding scenes filmed on its clifftop. The beach café, run by a local couple, is open April-October.

Getting there: The cove is a 10-minute walk down from the clifftop National Trust car park.

Kynance Cove has featured as Nampara Cove in the BBC series Poldark - MBBIRDY

Porthluney Cove

Tucked away down narrow lanes between Porthscatho and Mevagissey, this large beach is south-facing and privately owned (but open to the public). There’s no lifeguard, but it is a sheltered bay and the swimming conditions are good. Porthluney has a seasonal café, and dogs are allowed but must be kept on leads from June-September. Behind the beach sprawls Caerhays Castle, built in the Norman style: its gardens are open to the public from February to mid-June, and there are guided tours of the house on weekdays from March-June.

Getting there: Arrive early in high season to get a space in the car park beside the sands.

Porthluney is a large beach, south-facing and privately owned - Rob_Sidebottom/Rob Sidebottom

Lansallos Beach

A small peaceful cove of sand and shingle, Lansallos is located two miles west of Polperro and can be reached by walking across the fields from a small National Trust car park. It’s a great place to hunker down for the day with a good book and a coolbox. Dogs are allowed on the beach all year, and there’s a wonderful walk westwards along the coastal path to Polruan – overlooking the Fowey estuary. On the stroll back, take the inland path via the pretty church of St Wyllow at Lanteglos, where Daphne du Maurier was married.

Getting there: The beach is a 20-minute walk from the National Trust car park in Lansallos village.

From Lansallos Beach, you can walk westwards along the coastal path to Polruan - ©2019 Christopher Hope-Fitch/Christopher Hopefitch

How we choose

Every attraction and activity in this curated list has been tried and tested by our destination expert, to provide you with their insider perspective. We cover a range of budgets and styles, from world-class museums to family-friendly theme parks – to best suit every type of traveller. We update this list regularly to keep up with the latest openings and provide up to date recommendations.