'Most influential gardens ever created' go on show

The tours are to help the National Trust prepare for opening the site up to the public [BBC ]

The “most influential gardens ever created" have been shown to the public in the heart of Surrey's countryside.

The National Trust has run "test tours" of the Grade I listed garden designed by Gertrude Jekyll at Munstead Wood, near Godalming.

Ms Jekyll is widely-seen as having “democratised gardening,” according to the historic site's general manager Katherine Mills.

"What she did very simply was encouraged people to garden and it didn't matter whether you had a window box on a windowsill, a corrugated iron roof or a lovely cottage garden in the Surrey landscapes," said Ms Mills.

"She could give you ideas of how to make a garden."

Beginning her garden at Munstead Wood in the 1880s, Ms Jekyll wrote 14 books and published more than 1,000 articles.

She went on to design some 400 gardens around the world, including 120 in Surrey.

"I'm not exaggerating too much to say that the 200ft of garden behind me is the most influential piece of garden ever created. Certainly in the UK, possibly in the world," said Ian Molesworth who led the tours.

The skills and techniques she introduced shape the way we garden today "even if you don't know it", he added. "Her garden appears in yours."

The National Trust tours put on the "test tours" at the start of August to prepare for opening the site up to the public.

The Trust has not yet confirmed when public visits be available.

Ms Jekyll is also described as a key figure in the arts and crafts movement [BBC]

Born in 1843 in Mayfair, Ms Jekyll passed away at Munstead Wood in 1932.

She had many interests, talents and achievements, spanning horticulture, design, crafts, photography, writing and art.

Her gardening is known for its painterly-style and Ms Jekyll was one of the first in her profession to consider colour, texture and experience in landscape designs.

