Motorsports and Science Fiction Collide in PUMA x Ottolinger's New Campaign

PUMA and Ottolinger are rekindling their collaborative relationship once more, dropping a new collection that fuses motorsports with science fiction. Across apparel, footwear and accessories, the collection merges optical illusion prints with sleek metallic finishes, imbued with a sense of futurism.

Featuring long-sleeve tops, bodysuits and leggings, the collection offers a slew of metallic hues, interspersed with cyborg-print power suits and motorsports-inspired red and black detailing. Alongside the ready-to-wear offering, the collaboration includes the Mini Bag and Big Bag in a range of tones, plus the classic PUMA x Ottolinger Mostro Lo and Mostro Boot, arriving in mirrored colorways with hits of neon and red.

To celebrate the release, PUMA and Ottolinger just released a vibrant campaign starring rising model Alva Claire, who is tasked with navigating a transformative universe with her trusty motorcycle.

Take a look at the new campaign above and head to the Ottolinger website on April 25 for a closer look at the full collection.

