The Mountain Club in Photos

Click here to read the full article.

Entrance to one of the oceanview villas.

Kitchen and dining areas.

A view of the patio with an outdoor dining set-up.

A light-filled primary bedroom.

A garden view.

Villas have spacious shaded patios and private pools.

The private members club.

A sunset view at the club’s signature restaurant, Fénix.

The bar at Fénix.

The yoga terrace set in front of the gym with ocean views.

Another club terrace with pool access.

The Mountain Club in Pedregal, Los Cabos.