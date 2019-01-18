The Mountain Needed A Stunt Double For 'Game Of Thrones' Season 8

From Esquire

He is, quite literally, the World's Strongest Man, but Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson had to draft in some extra help during filming for season eight of Game of Thrones.

Believe it or not, Hafþór – who plays Ser Gregor 'The Mountain' Clegane in the series – has revealed that for the first time in his Thrones history, he had a "stunt double".

Speaking to Mashable, Hafþór explained that he "always did everything [himself]" until season eight came along. "I had a stunt double there," he said.

Giving nothing away, the strongman said that his stunt double was "taller" than him, and still "big". "He was tall, not as muscular," he added.

Hafþór went on to say that he's "super excited" for the upcoming episodes, which will finally arrive in April, but called it the "hardest season" he's worked on yet.

One of the reasons for The Mountain's struggles could be the fabled Cleganebowl, the hotly-anticipated battle between brothers Ser Gregor and Sandor.

Rumours of Cleganebowl finally gracing our screens have been swirling for a while, with The Mountain himself even teasing the long-overdue fight between him and The Hound.

When asked what his favourite scene to film had been last summer, Hafþór replied cryptically: "It happens in season 8... so I can't speak about it."

