'They Do Move In Herds!' Dutch Team Of Triceratops Experts Prove Jurassic Park Right

After a decade of research a Dutch team of palaeontologists have proven that Steven Spielberg was right dinosaurs like triceratops did move in herds. In the 1993 film, Sam Neill’s character Dr. Alan Grant is pleasantly surprised to see his theory that dinosaurs moved in herds confirmed by live animals. Now, a real-life team of scientists have finally proven that the horned herbivore, one of the dinosaurs memorably featured in the movie, did indeed move in migratory groups. The team from Naturalis Biodiversity Center in the Netherlands was actually looking for a Tyrannosaurus in 2013 in Wyoming when they made what would prove a pivotal discovery. Instead, they found a triceratops - the famous dinosaur with the three horns and the large neck frill. Then they found another one. And another one. And more. The dig turned into a project that would last for more than ten years. Researcher, palaeontologist Jimmy de Rooij, has now presented his findings on the five dinosaurs that died together, possibly mired in a swamp. Research into the physical and chemical properties of the hundreds of triceratops teeth tells of a migratory existence - one that was the same for all five of the dinosaurs. In other words: this species of dinosaur teamed up, at least occasionally, to migrate together - just like Dr. Alan Grant believed!.