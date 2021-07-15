Want more summer fashion, shopper-approved buys and the hottest trends? Sign up for Yahoo Lifestyle Canada’s newsletter!

12 pieces we're shopping from MPG's massive activewear sale (Photo via MPG)

Does anyone else agree that your motivation to work out is directly linked to the clothes you're wearing? Call us crazy, but flattering, well-made workout gear has done more for our fitness motivation than any episode of "The Biggest Loser" ever could.

If you're like us in this sentiment, then MPG's massive activewear sale is sure to breathe new life into your fitness regime.

The Canadian-made retailer is known for its functional, eco-friendly activewear and right now, it has more than 100 items on sale. Shoppers can save up to 70 per cent on some of MPG's best-selling items, including pieces from its men's, women's and unisex lines.

To shop highlights from the sale and reclaim your fitness motivation, check out our men's and women's MPG picks below.

Best MPG sale picks for men

Condition Recycled Polyester Stink-Free Tee in Ultramarine Green (Photo via MPG)

Stay cool in this innovative recycled tee. The T-shirt features antibacterial Polygiene technology to prevent odour during your workouts.

SHOP IT: MPG, $19 (originally $38)

Catch 7” Recycled Polyester Short with Liner in Camel (Photo via MPG)

These quick-drying, moisture-wicking shorts are made from recycled materials and feature the brand's famous odour-blocking technology.

SHOP IT: MPG, $27 (originally $45)

Resolve Recycled Polyester Front Zip Hoodie in Sleet (Photo via MPG)

Work hard or lounge in comfort in this recycled polyester hoodie. The hoodie features stretchy high-performance fabric and is available in sizes small to 2XL.

SHOP IT: MPG, $43 (originally $72)

Gusto Recycled Polyester Everyday Jogger in Deep Navy (Photo via MPG)

These stretchy, ultra-comfortable joggers feature multiple pockets and moisture-wicking properties to match any activity you throw their way.

SHOP IT: MPG, $34 (originally $58)

Crux 9” Recycled Polyester Short with Liner in Salmon (Photo via MPG)

Perfect for hitting the gym or trying your hand at the trails, these nine-inch shorts feature several secure pockets to hold everything you need while on the go.

SHOP IT: MPG, $27 (originally $45)

MPG X BF Rookie Sustainable Stink-Free Tee in Desert Sage (Photo via MPG)

SHOP IT: MPG, $24 (originally $48)

To shop the rest of the MPG activewear sale for men, click here.

Best MPG sale picks for women

Prosper MPG SLEEK Recycled High Waisted 7/8 Legging in Coffee (Photo via MPG)

These ultra-lightweight workout leggings feature built-in compression and moisture-wicking properties to keep you cool during your workout.

SHOP IT: MPG, $17 (originally $58)

Ecstatic Recycled Polyester Medium Support Bra in Dusty Purple (Photo via MPG)

This cute perforated sports bra is made from sustainably sourced fabrics and is designed for medium-to-high impact workouts, like running, dancing, and cycling.

SHOP IT: MPG, $30 (originally $44)

Thriller Recycled Polyester Top in Tile Blue (Photo via MPG)

This sleeveless workout tee features Polygiene Stink-Free Technology which offers a natural antibacterial finish to reduce odour and reduce washing between wears.

SHOP IT: MPG, $15 (originally $30)

Step Up MPG SCULPT Recycled High Waisted Capri in Orchid Flower (Photo via MPG)

These eco-conscious capri leggings are made from a moisture-wicking, four-way stretch fabric and are available in six colours, including black and white.

SHOP IT: MPG, $24 (originally $48)

Repose Recycled Polyester Oversized Cropped Tee in Blue Stone (Photo via MPG)

A boxy tee you won't want to change out of, this sustainably-made T-shirt is made from high-performance, stink-free fabric.

SHOP IT: MPG, $19 (originally $32)

Stride On Natural Modal Relaxed Pant in Teal (Photo via MPG)

These breathable, ultra-soft pants are sourced from sustainable materials and are perfect for working out, travelling, or lounging.

SHOP IT: MPG, $33 (originally $66)

To shop the rest of the MPG activewear sale for women, click here.

