MPs to vote on decriminalising abortion in England and Wales

MPs will vote on whether to decriminalise abortion in England and Wales.



In an historic vote, MPs will be given a ‘free vote’ on decriminalising abortion, after cases of women being investigated have spiked the last few months.

While MPs are usually told how they are expected to vote by their party, a ‘free vote’ means MPs will not be told which way to vote, as views on abortion are considered ‘a matter of conscience’.

Under the current law, women can be jailed under the 1861 Offences Against the Person Act if they have an abortion outside of set circumstances.

Abortions are generally only legal before 24 weeks and are usually carried out in a clinic setting after 10 weeks.

The amendment to the Criminal Justice Act was brought forward by Dame Diana Johnson, and would remove women from the Act in relation to their pregnancies.

The amendment, which will be voted on in March, is likely to pass as poll data from The Times shows that fewer than 1 in 4 MPs believe women should be prosecuted under abortion law.

Dame Jonnson told The Times: “The vast majority of people accept that abortion is a healthcare issue between a woman and her doctor. Abortion has been decriminalised in other parts of the world, including Northern Ireland, and the sky has not fallen in.”

The proposal comes after a spike in women being investigated for terminating their pregnancies. Recently, the reproductive charity MSI has claimed that 60 women in England and Wales have been placed under investigation since 2018, saying that these types of investigations were virtually unheard of before.



BPAS, an organisation that provides abortions, found that 55% of MPs asked did not believe that women should be prosecuted for having an abortion outside the rules.

Rachael Clarke, chief of staff at BPAS, said: “We, and more than 30 other organisations, are fully in support of the work Dame Diana Johnson MP is doing in Parliament, and together we are committed to ensuring that women in these desperate situations are provided with care and compassion, not criminalisation.”

Last year, Carla Foster was jailed for obtaining abortion tablets to end her pregnancy during the Coronavirus lockdown.

Foster was originally given a 28-month sentence, but it was later reduced to a 14-month suspended sentence on appeal.

The health secretary, Victoria Atkins, has said that she will back the decriminalisation amendment.



