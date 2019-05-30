Ms Banks Is The Sound Of The Women's World Cup

From ELLE

It wouldn't be a World Cup without an official anthem. And this year, the BBC have enlisted Ms Banks, aka the South London RnB star (and one of the UK hip-hop's most important voices) to give the people want they want. She'll perform the official Fifa Women's World Cup song: a reimagined version-with new lyrics by Banks-of Fort Minor's noughties track 'Remember The Name.'

The inspiring track 'developed, created and produced by women' features big names in women's football, including Dutch player Vivianne Miedema and England's Lucy Bronze - is part of the BBC's 'Change The Game' campaign, which they launched to change the conversation around how women's sport is viewed.

Ms Banks has been breaking the mould of what it means to be a female MC since she wrote her first rhymes aged eleven and never fails to cheerlead other women in the industry. The 25-year-old – who doesn’t use her first name Thyra (pronounced Ty-ra) – has toured with Cardi B and Niki Minaj, performed with Little Mix at the Brits and perfectly understands the struggles of working in a male-dominated industry.

We caught up with Ms Banks about her own connection with football and why this summer is going to be a moment for women in sport.



ELLE: Why did you want to get involved in the World Cup?

Ms Banks: Since I was young, I have always been interested in football. I played a bit at the start of secondary school and my dad is a big football fan. But with this specific project, I was really intrigued by the women’s stories, they inspired me.

Have you met any of the players involved in the video?

I saw them all together, but I am really keen on meeting [England's star defender] Lucy Bronze properly soon. I read her story and how she came up through the footballing ranks is really amazing. I’ll be at the opening ceremony in Paris on 7 June and definitely plan to catch a few games, so hopefully we'll meet then.

Do you get a sense that this year there will be more people watching a Women's World Cup than ever?

The 'Change the Game' campaign is getting huge and it is definitely making a big impact. I think it is really going to help make the interest [in women's sport] more equal. My dad saw the trailer during half time at the weekend and he had no idea I was doing it because I never mentioned it, so now he’s more up for it than ever and will definitely be tuning in.

