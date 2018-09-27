MS Dhoni’s Selfie With Sanjay Dutt’s Wife Maanayata Gives Major BFF Vibes

MS Dhoni undoubtedly has a huge fan following. His fan base spreads across people of all age groups. Whether it’s his approach towards the game or his super cool attitude on the field, time and again Dhoni has impressed his fans and the number keeps escalating with each passing game. Now, Dhoni during India vs Afghanistan game returned as a skipper for the side for 200th time after 696 days at Asia Cup 2018. But, before he took on to the field, Dhoni met superstar Sanjay Dutt’s wife Maanayata in Dubai. MS Dhoni captains India for the 200th time.

Also Read | India Probable Playing XI vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2018 Final: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan Set To Return For the Last Hurrah in Dubai!

The two posed for pictures and Maanayata took to social media the snaps. Both were all smiles for the picture posed happily. “MSD & MSD ❤️😇#aboutlastnight #twinning #prideofnation #coolcaptain #gamechanger #love #grace #positivity #dutts #dubai #beautifullife #thankyougod🙏,” read the caption of the snap.





Here’s another picture:

MS Dhoni & Maanayata (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Talking about Dhoni, the former skipper has not been in a great form in Asia Cup. Having scored a duck against Hong Kong, Dhoni could not get an opportunity to bat against Pakistan. He made 33 runs off 37 balls against Bangladesh and against Afghanistan. Asghar Afghan's team was just about to spoil MS Dhoni and men’s party. However, India managed to draw a tie. MS Dhoni during the post-match presentation said, “Good batting by them - how they fielded, how they bowled was impressive. I wouldn't say we went wrong. It was like a game of golf because we started with a handicap, we rested our main players. It was very important for the fast bowlers to fall back to the back of a length area when there was no swing."