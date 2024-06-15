MSGM Men’s Spring 2025, Women’s Resort 2025: The Kids Are More Than Alright

“It will be MSGM to the nth degree,” promised Massimo Giorgetti about his latest collection in a preview with WWD.

Let it be noted he’s a man of his word, as the vibrant show he paraded on Saturday hit all the right notes. Literally, with a soundtrack ending with MGMT’s 2007 hit “Kids” that is a perfect manifesto for the brand and served the Millennials attending the show a shot of nostalgia for breakfast. But also metaphorically, as Giorgetti reminded the fashion crowd that pilgrimaged to an industrial venue in the outskirts of Milan what his brand has been about for the past 15th years: energy, youthfulness and lightheartedness.

All much-needed in these gloomy times, these elements contributed to the charm of the co-ed effort Giorgetti presented, which was inspired by his relationship with the sea.

The Rimini, Italy-born designer poured his homeland’s sunny approach to life into an lineup rich in references ranging from marinière stripes to motifs like sails, crabs, and dolphins popping up as prints or on jacquard knits. These were seen across both the men’s spring 2025 and women’s resort lines, with the former revealing a sportier vibe and the latter refreshingly dusting off the MSGM girly ways of yore.

The color palette amplified the impact, as primary colors were joined by shades of blue and MSGM’s signature acid hues. Even when going for darker tones and more mature silhouettes like in tailoring, Giorgetti embraced a relaxed attitude in proportions and a touch of eccentricity with embroideries or wavy inserts in popping colors.

English artist Luke Edward Hall’s illustrations of sailors made for a nice arty touch that blended with the theme and stood out on bowling shirts for him and a knitted vest worn over a flounced skirt for her. The collaboration added to the artistic performance staged on the runway, where buckets of colored paint were thrown — almost too violently — over plexiglass walls facing the guests.

The choice might have fallen half in tribute territory — recalling MSGM’s first presentation at Riccardo Grassi in 2009 — and half in a wake-up call Giorgetti wanted to give. As he pointed to the collection’s prints portraying his Ligurian retreat “La Vedetta” [which means “lookout” in Italian], he said that the residence offers him a special observation point.

“I don’t want to get too much into politics and everything that’s happening right now, but [La Vedetta] becomes a personal symbol of the moment we’re living: a place offering a new perspective and from where to look for a new horizon,” said Giorgetti.

“The MSGM kids have grown up but they are still 15, they’re still teenagers. There’s still plenty to do,” he concluded.

