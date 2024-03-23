How much bamboo does a giant panda eat in one day? Try our kids’ quiz

Illustration: Hennie Haworth/The Guardian

Rio, 9, asks: how much bamboo does an adult giant panda eat in one day? Up to 38kg Up to 3.8kg Up to 380kg Up to 3,800kg Anna, 9, and Flora, 6, ask: why do our voices sound different in our own heads from how they sound to other people? They sound the same to us as they do to others The sound waves from your voice are vibrating around your body Your imagination makes you think your voice sounds very different Your voice gets changed in the air by the wind Anna, 9, asks: why is it so hard to rub your belly and tap your head at the same time? It’s a very tiring activity so uses up energy quickly Rubbing your belly needs two hands Both use similar areas of the brain, so it’s confusing Tapping your head makes you forget what you’re doing Theo, 7, asks: how many planets have been discovered? 1 More than 5,000 8 More than 1 million Caleb, 5, asks: how do crocodiles swim without flippers? They can’t swim! They do breaststroke They paddle using their strong back legs They propel themselves forward by swinging their powerful tail

1:A - An adult giant panda eats somewhere between 12kg and 38kg of bamboo a day. They mainly eat bamboo shoots, leaves and stems – delicious! It’s not super-nutritious which is why they need to eat a lot. , 2:B - Your voice sounds different in your head because of “internal sound”, made by sound waves from your voice vibrating in your skull, mouth and body. As these vibrations travel through bone, they become lower in pitch, so your voice sounds different to you from how it does to other people., 3:C - Both those movements use the same part of the brain, which tries to process and send signals for two different movements at the same time – it gets confusing! If you practise, it gets easier, as you train your brain to treat it as one task., 4:B - In our solar system, there are eight planets orbiting the sun, but astronomers have found more than 5,000 that orbit stars other than the sun., 5:D - Crocodiles swim by propelling themselves with their strong tail swinging side to side in a snake-like motion, and by using their webbed feet for steering.

Molly Oldfield hosts Everything Under the Sun, a weekly podcast answering children’s questions, out now as a book.

