Salman Rushdie vs the ‘offended’ youth – inside the Royal Society of Literature’s civil war

When Sir Salman Rushdie was stabbed on stage at a literary event in New York in August 2022, many organisations and individuals rushed to condemn the attack and declare that the freedom of writers to express their views must never be compromised by fear of violence. One body that was slow to respond, however, was the Royal Society of Literature (RSL), which took some days to issue a statement “sending strength” to Rushdie and his family, with no comment on the rights or wrongs of physically attacking authors for what they have written.

Since then there have been repeated calls from within the RSL for the Society to issue a statement decisively supporting Rushdie’s right to freedom of expression: the former RSL chairman Maggie Gee told me earlier this month that she “said at the recent AGM that the RSL should have been prepared to make a statement in support of Salman Rushdie, echoing what my fellow Vice-President, Anne Chisholm, had said the year before.” And now Rushdie himself has made his dissatisfaction with the RSL clear.

On Thursday the Booker Prize-winning novelist Bernardine Evaristo, who has been President of the RSL since 2022, wrote an article for the Guardian in which she defended the Society against a number of recent criticisms, including its seeming lack of commitment to promoting freedom of speech.

“There’s no question that the current leadership believe in [freedom of speech]. However, the society has a remit to be a voice for literature, not to present itself as ‘the voice’ of its 700 fellows, surely a dangerous and untenable concept. It cannot take sides in writers’ controversies and issues, but must remain impartial,” Evaristo wrote. This prompted Rushdie to ask her on X/Twitter: “Just wondering if the Royal Society of Literature is ‘impartial’ about attempted murder? (Asking for a friend.)”

It’s the latest in a series of controversies that has seen the RSL become more bitterly divided than at any time over the past two centuries. Founded in 1820 by George IV to “reward literary merit and excite literary talent” (the Queen is the current patron), the Society has boasted Hardy, Yeats, Kipling and Henry James among its Fellows. These days it’s a charity that organises public events and masterclasses, administers various prizes and funds author visits in schools and prisons.

Forget the entry in Who’s Who or the honorary degree: for most eminent writers, becoming a Fellow of the RSL is the distinction that means most to them. Prompt an author to recall being handed Dickens’s quill or Byron’s pen to sign the RSL’s 200-year-old roll book, and he or she will look almost transcendent.

And yet in recent years, some authors have felt the need to resign their Fellowships, and now more are contemplating doing so following a particularly contentious annual general meeting last November. In the eyes of many Fellows, the RSL is failing in two of its primary duties: rewarding excellence and promoting freedom of expression.

One controversy centres on the appointment of new Fellows. The RSL appoints several new Fellows every year; these have traditionally been writers who have been put up for nomination by existing Fellows, and met the criterion of having published “at least two substantial works of outstanding literary merit”, although in practice most new Fellows have been several books into their career.

The RSL has sometimes included mass-market authors among its Fellows, from Agatha Christie to JK Rowling, but some Fellows have felt that the definition of “outstanding literary merit” has become too fluid. The eminent biographer and novelist Piers Paul Read, who was elected an FRSL in 1972, resigned his Fellowship in 2018 after the RSL launched a “40 Under 40” initiative to elect 40 writers aged under 40 as Fellows (at the time only three out of 523 living Fellows were under 40).

“You wouldn’t get any other professional body choosing people just on the basis of their age,” says Read. “And when they did that, they proclaimed the fact that 73 per cent of these new Fellows were female and 30 per cent were BAME. And I thought that wasn’t the criteria by which Fellows should be elected: I thought they should be elected on the quality of their writing.

“They said too many of the Fellows were male, white and lived in London,” he adds. “And I thought if they don’t want people like that, I’ll resign and make way for others.” (The poet Blake Morrison, who sat on the Fellows nomination panel, said at the time: “the RSL has been overwhelmingly white, male, metropolitan and middle-class. But literary culture is changing rapidly and our choices reflect that”).

The drive to diversify the Society has continued with the RLS “Open initiative”, which has seen the public invited to nominate potential Fellows “from communities, backgrounds and experiences currently under-represented in UK literary culture”; an RLS panel has appointed 60 such Fellows in the past two years based on the public nominations.

The British-Cypriot poet Anthony Anaxagorou, who became one of the “Open Fellows” last year, tells me he is delighted that the RLS is now “embracing writers who traditionally might not have met the more narrow criteria held by the institution. While it’s important to note these gestures should never appear tokenistic, and the quality of work is what matters, to assume a writer’s social class, or race or gender, hasn’t influenced prior decisions would be misguided.”

Novelist Laline Paull, the daughter of Indian immigrants, agrees: “As one of the most recent cohort of Open Fellows, it is my honour not only to be elected by public nomination and peer review, but also to become part of a literary establishment that, like the best of this country, is both proudly historic and boldly progressive.”

However, the novelist Philip Hensher, an FRSL since 1998, thinks that the homogeneity of the old RSL is being exaggerated: “They were electing non-white writers for decades. VS Naipaul was a Fellow in 1962. And they’ve done lots [in the past] to open up and reach out – but what they never did [before] was to lower the standards of qualification.”

Criteria for election of the Fellows have certainly changed in radical ways. When Russell T Davies sat down to write It’s a Sin or Michaela Coel penned I May Destroy You they would not have been expecting to be made FRSLs, but that’s what happened in 2022 after authors of “works for the big or small screen” were made eligible for election. One Fellow I spoke to asks when Bafta is going to start giving awards to poets.

Novelist Amanda Craig, elected an FRSL in 2018, concedes that the Society was “too pale, stale etc” but thinks that “the Fellowship rules have become far too relaxed, with [election of] writers with very little track record of meritorious publication. I do not think this is to the benefit of serious writers or writing, both of which are deeply embattled in the current climate of philistinism and cuts to the Arts.”

Bernardine Evaristo disputed claims of dumbing down in a Facebook post earlier this month. “Writers need to have produced the same volume of work now as they ever did to be considered [as a Fellow]. The process is actually more transparent and inclusive now. There are around 30 people who vote anonymously on who is chosen. This includes the entire Council, the Vice Presidents, President and Presidents Emeriti – all writers. Let it be noted that every single one of these people is an older writer.”

Of course, some veteran FRSLs survey the new young Fellows signing the roll book with pens that belonged to Jean Rhys or Andrea Levy (Dickens’s quill has been retired owing to decrepitude) and think that it was worth a little unbending of the rules to bring in some fresh blood, when the average age of the Fellows in 2018 was 70. Many are pleased that under Molly Rosenberg, who has been director of the RSL since 2017, the Society has secured more funding.

But even so there is a widespread sense among Fellows that in a world in which writers feel increasingly trammeled in what they can and cannot say, the RSL seems to have lost interest in promoting freedom of speech. Among them is the critic and mythographer Dame Marina Warner, who was the RSL’s first woman President (2017-22) and is now Life Vice-President.

“Regarding Salman Rushdie, the official reason given was that speaking up for the rights of a writer to free expression would offend some of our members and Fellows and that the RSL is not a political body,” she tells me. “This attitude produces the odd situation that one of the few places in the UK where a writer can’t express their views is their own Society.”

Amanda Craig is considering resigning her RSL Fellowship - Rii Schroer

Amanda Craig is contemplating resigning her Fellowship over the issue. “Authors must stand with other authors, and the cold feet when confronted by a terrorist attack on free speech made me wonder what the point of the Society is, apart from the purely social.”

There was further controversy in December with the last-minute cancelling of the publication of the RLS’s annual Review magazine, and the sudden departure of its long-serving editor Maggie Fergusson, who has worked for the RSL in various capacities since 1989. Private Eye has reported that the magazine was spiked due to content that could be seen as controversial – allegedly “a short article in which a newish Fellow wrote about visiting the Palestine Festival of Literature” – but a spokesperson has said the magazine is simply undergoing a “brand refresh” and from now on will be edited by “guest curators”.

“Maggie Fergusson is a major figure in [the RSL’s] history and ethos. Explanations are needed for the treatment she has received,” says Marina Warner. “At present all letters from Fellows are receiving an automated reply, referring the sender to an official Complaints form on the RSL website.

“So far no explanation has been given for the ‘postponement’ and ‘brand refresh’ of the Review, and no plans for the revised issue have been disclosed or, indeed, budgeted. [The cancelled issue] contains many obituaries by fellow writers of RSL Fellows who died last year, and the abrupt decision to pull the issue shows a crude lack of respect to them. If the aim is to produce a new look magazine, with new editors (‘curators’) why the haste? Why was there no discussion of these plans with the Council, the trustees of the RSL?”

Warner will not be resigning as Life Vice-President, preferring to argue her case from within the Society. But the departure of Maggie Fergusson has reportedly led to the biographer Miranda Seymour resigning as a Fellow, and others may follow suit.

A spokesperson for the RSL has said that “regarding internal debates, we will not be able to offer comment until after the next Council meeting on 20 February.” But with the Society putting the high culture into the phrase “culture wars”, there seems little likelihood of an imminent ceasefire.