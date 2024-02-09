Mum with Alzheimer's has heartwarming reaction when reminded she's been married for 40 years

A mum with Alzheimer's had the most heartwarming reaction when she was reminded that she had been married for 40 years. Patti Bell, 65, from Charlotte, North Carolina, USA was first diagnosed with the disease in 2021 but was showing early signs in her mid 50s. Her daughter Molly Bell Deaton, 43, managed to capture the beautiful moment whilst in the waiting room after a neurologist appointment. Molly, who works as an operations manager, said: "My dad had gone to the bathroom after the appointment, so we were just waiting on him to come back.