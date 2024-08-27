How ‘mum’ jewellery went from naff to cool

The Princess of Wales has a personalised version of the Gold Three Layered Disk necklace by Irish jewellery brand, All the Falling Stars - Getty

While baby grows and breast pumps might be the typical buys for a new mother, for those in the know there’s a new “essential” to note – and it’s all about adding something with more sparkle to your postpartum shopping list.

Mum jewellery has gone haute. Once somewhat boring – perhaps even a little naff – jewellery pieces for new mothers have been upgraded in both style and cool-factor.

See Teen Vogue’s former editor-in-chief Elaine Welteroth for example – she recently revealed that she is marking her second pregnancy with a new 14-carat gold and diamond belly chain. Welteroth, who is also the founder of birthFund, a foundation providing grants for midwifery birth support services across the United States, commissioned LA-based jewellery brand, ByChari, to create the piece. It comes decorated with the name of her soon-to-be-born baby, as well as that of her first son.

We’re not just talking about bedazzled belly chains though. Jewellery brands are offering luxe and wearable keepsakes with a sentimental twist. Think semi-precious birthstone bracelets, diamond initial pendants and solid gold charms in the shape of your offspring’s zodiac sign. When it comes to glamming-up your mum jeans and trainers, the options are plentiful and oh-so chic.

“There has been a significant shift in the [mum jewellery] market with more brands entering this space,” says Ruby Beales, Liberty of London’s jewellery buyer. “We’ve seen a growing number of designers and jewellers offering stylish and elegant options that speak to customers looking for something to keep and cherish.”

Among the department store’s most popular mum jewels are Loquet London’s 14-carat gold charm lockets (from £1,500, Liberty) and Rachel Jackson’s Amulet necklace (from £140, Liberty) which can be filled with birthstones of your choice.

Loquet London’s 14-carat gold charm lockets, from £1,500, Liberty

Rachel Jackson’s Amulet necklace, from £140, Liberty

Several of my mum friends who are stylists and fashion editors wear Annoushka’s 18-carat gold and diamond pendants (£795 each, Annoushka) stacked up with their family’s initials. Fancy something more statement? The chunky Alphabet cocktail rings (£152, Aname) by Italian jewellery label Aname are a brand best-seller and can be selected with the initials of loved ones.

18-carat gold and diamond pendant, £795, Annoushka

Alphabet cocktail rings, £152, Aname

As for the furry babies in your life, why not have them immortalised as a pavé diamond Carolina Bucci charm and strung onto the 18-carat gold Family Necklace (price on request, Carrolina Bucci)? The designer’s own necklaces feature charms for her two Pomeranians and late Yorkshire Terrier, as well as her two sons.

18-carat gold Family Necklace, price on request, Carrolina Bucci

Phoebe Philo 'mum' bracelet

Gold-plated sterling silver ‘Mum’ bracelet, £2,000, Phoebe Philo

Mum jewellery is even being made by designer fashion labels to sell-out success. When Phoebe Philo (who was the first high-profile designer to take a maternity leave during her tenure as creative director at Chloé in the early 2000s) launched her eponymous label last year, a chunky gold necklace that said “mum” over and over again became a cult buy, despite the £3,200 price tag. Having since been reissued in silver, as well as in bracelet form, it continues to be a hugely popular style and currently has a waiting list.

But it’s not just the fashion crowd giving mum jewellery style credentials, the Princess of Wales has long demonstrated its chic appeal. Since 2020 she has repeatedly worn a nine-carat gold disk necklace decorated with three diamonds and engraved with each of her children’s initials. The Trio Diamond Midnight Moon necklace is by Lincolnshire-based jeweller Daniella Draper and retails for £1,300. Also in the Princess’s collection is a personalised version of the Gold Three Layered Disk necklace by Irish jewellery brand, All the Falling Stars (£127, All the Falling Stars).

The Princess of Wales's engraved nine-carat gold disk necklace retails for £1,300 - Getty

“Becoming a mum is such a momentous and special time and you deserve jewellery to celebrate that chapter,” says Connie Nam, the founder of Astrid & Miyu. Following a boom in customer demand for meaningful pieces, the British jewellery brand has recently launched the Story Chain necklace, a nine-carat gold chain that can be personalised with charms. “It’s not just a beautiful necklace, it’s a wearable memory,” says Nam. As well as mothers, the brand has seen necklaces purchased by grandmothers to mark a grandchild’s birth.

Astrid & Miyu Story Chain necklaces start from £200

With such stylish pieces on offer, it’s no wonder mum jewellery has become a core part of the modern mother’s uniform. My nursery-run is full of well-dressed mums bedecked in sentimental trinkets.

Speaking of well-dressed, the boom in the mum jewellery category chimes with the shift currently happening in maternity and mum-style. Where dressing when pregnant and with small children used to come with frumpy associations (the term “mumsy” has long been a byword for dowdy and uncool) the recent spate of pregnant and postpartum A-listers pushing the style envelope with a kid-in-tow are challenging this outdated image.

At the beginning of the year, Sienna Miller sat front row at Paris Fashion Week looking every bit the style icon in head-to-toe Chloé, just weeks after having her second baby. Although not what the average postpartum woman looks like (I lived in leggings and muslins for months after giving birth) she certainly put paid to the notion that mum-style is drab.

Rihanna’s haute pregnancy wardrobe (think Dior baby doll dresses and Loewe catsuits) has been hugely influential to the modern maternity-wear dress code, shifting it away from just tent dresses and dungarees and towards a more fashion-forward look.

Rihanna proved that maternity wear can be sexy - Reuters

The singer also helped popularise dressing with a visible baby bump. See also Barbie actress Margot Robbie, who wore a cropped T-shirt which showed off her pregnant stomach, on her Italian holiday earlier this summer. Could a diamond belly chain be next on her maternity outfit list? Watch this space.

While my own mum style, and accompanying jewellery, is a little more discreet, it’s no less chic. I never take off my solid gold Daniella Draper chain, which I’ve had strung with the initials of my son and daughter. I also wear a fine-gold Astrid & Miyu welded bracelet decorated with citrine and aquamarine – their birthstones.

Wearing a beautiful piece of mum jewellery isn’t just about adding meaningful bling to your everyday look. Invest in quality materials and craftsmanship and you can consider it a modern heirloom, too.

This is the idea behind the soon-to-launch Maman & Moi collection from luxury jeweller Astrea, which comprises three designs that come in both adult and child sizes. Twin with your mini-me now, then pass it down later; “the adult versions can be enhanced with extra diamonds, acting as a keepsake for their daughters in the future,” says co-founder and mum, Nathalie Morrison.

The gift that keeps on giving for them, and you; that’s their 21st birthday present sorted.