A 36-year-old mum mistook her perimenopausal symptoms for early-onset dementia after forgetting her friends' names. Danielle Hobson, 36, started experiencing anxiety for "weird and random" things two years ago. The mum-of-two also started getting night sweats, week long episodes of insomnia, heart palpitations and extreme aches and pains sporadically. Danielle began forgetting the names of her friends, what she’d had for breakfast and what she was saying mid-sentence - and was worried she had early onset dementia. But after a work colleague mentioned perimenopause Danielle started researching for herself. After a year of doctors appointments she was officially diagnosed and prescribed HRT - hormone replacement therapy - and says she feels like herself again.