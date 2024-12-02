Mum walked into living room - and found son covered entire sofa in SKIN CREAM

A mum walked into her living room to find her little boy had covered the entire sofa in SKIN CREAM. Mpho Rambuwani, 30, couldn't believe her eyes when she saw what her son, Murisa, then two, had been up to while her back was turned. Mischievous Murisa had squirted an entire tube of eczema cream all over the leather sofa. As she walked in, the tot was caught red-handed covered in the cream - and continued shamelessly rubbing it into the sofa despite Mpho's protests. Mpho, from Johannesburg, South Africa, said the sofa was pretty much brand new - and she spent hours scraping it off to try and save it.