Music Run is back for the sixth year running!

Participants get to run the marathon while listening to upbeat songs.

26 Jun – For the sixth year running, Music Run is back to bring more fun to the tracks this November.

Combining both music and running, the event that's dubbed "Asia's fittest party" takes the form of a 5-kilometre (5K) and 10-kilometre (10K) running race with more than 100 speakers lining the entire Sound Track circuit.

Not only that, there will also be a giant stage showcasing local bands, top DJs and the renowned Live The Beat show. On top of all this, another important facet of Music Run this year is the push towards sustainability and eco-awareness.

Want to join in the fun? Here are the deets:

Date: 23 November 2019 (Saturday)

Venue: National Stadium at KL Sports City

Party the night away after successfully finishing the run! More

Early Bird Tickets for The Music Run by CIMB will launch on 11 July 2019 at 12pm. Ticket prices start from RM85.

To purchase the tickets or obtain more info on the pricing, visit www.themusicrun.com.my

Participants will receive a limited edition finisher medal and a Run Pack containing a runner's t-shirt, a re-usable drawstring bag replete with a car sticker, temporary tattoos and quality goodies from brand partners. This year, cash and partner-supplied prizes are also up for grabs for the top five finishers in each timed race category, with an additional cash bonus for the Malaysian National with the best finish time in each timed race category.