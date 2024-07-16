Summer is here, and you want to look your best — even if you're one of the 30 million women in the U.S., experiencing female pattern hair loss. The good news is, there are products that can prevent hair thinning and breakage and promise to keep your scalp and roots healthy and strong. In fact, one of our favorite brands, Pura D'Or, has a super popular formula to strengthen your hair. Want even better news? Their Advanced Therapy shampoo and conditioner is currently $14 off during Prime Day.

Why is it a good deal? 💰

While we've seen this set drop as low as $29, it most often sits at $45. So now that it's just $2 shy of its lowest recorded price, you still know you're getting a top deal. These are also large 16-ounce bottles, and a little really goes a long way — depending on your hair length and texture, you'll be fine with this set (which comes out to about $15.50 a bottle) for quite some time.

Why do I need this? 🤔

First and foremost, this shampoo and conditioner includes potent DHT (dihydrotestosterone) blockers. DHT is an androgen associated with the growth of body hair that can also cause you to lose hair faster and earlier. The androgen's follicle-shrinking effects are limited by the blockers, and they may help reverse some already-occurring hair loss. This pair also uses a blend of herbal ingredients (including hibiscus, nettle extract and pumpkin seeds) to help promote hair thickness and strength. Plus, unlike other shampoos and conditioners that use water as a base, Pura D'Or's formula relies on aloe vera to both hydrate and protect your hair.

Battling frizz and dullness? The Advanced Therapy shampoo and conditioner are packed with argan oil, which leaves hair smooth and shiny. This set is also made without stripping sulfates or harmful parabens, so it's safe to use on chemically treated or colored hair, as well as sensitive scalps. Don't let the list of powerful ingredients fool you: It's still mild enough to use daily.

It's just as gentle on the Earth as it is on your hair, too: Pura D'Or products are non-toxic, cruelty-free and made in the U.S.

Buh-bye, breakage! Say hello to healthier, fuller hair. (Amazon)

What reviewers say 💬

This shampoo and conditioner set has amassed quite the fan base: More than 3,000 Amazon shoppers have given it a perfect five-star review.

Pros 👍

Shared one ecstatic fan: "Ladies, forget the keratin treatment. Use this set. It transformed my dry locks into soft, silky, shiny hair. My hair looks healthy, shiny and amazing ... won’t go back to regular shampoo and conditioner again!"

This rave reviewer was even spared a dramatic haircut! As she recalled: "My hair was falling out by the handfuls! I was about to shave my head; I was so depressed. But after the first time washing my hair with this [there were only a couple of hairs on my hand], I was shocked at how well this product worked. I love the natural oil smell."

Another raved: "After menopause and years of hard water, my hair [felt] poor. After using this shampoo and conditioner for a few months, my hair is growing in thicker and it is silkier. Make sure to leave it in contact for at least five minutes. This is the best hair product I have ever used. I am a redhead with long red hair, so my hair is special to me. This product is allowing me to keep my hair into my late 50s!"

"I use the product before and it worked miracles," noted one five-star shopper. "I start to notice my hair change dramatically. My bald spot faded."

Cons 👎

Some reviewers — particularly those with fine hair — noted that their hair seemed to tangle more easily after using this shampoo and conditioner. One reviewer's tip: Make sure to rinse extra carefully. "I have had a terrible problem with my hair falling out," she shared. "My hair is thin and breaks easily. Every time I shampooed or brushed my hair, it would be in the drain or in my brush. After using this product one time, my hair did not end up in the drain or my brush. Truly, only one shampooing did this. I read some reviews about hair feeling tangled after shampooing. Rinse hair well. That took care of the problem for me."

(If you're still experiencing some knotting, try a detangling brush — like the Crave Naturals Glide Thru Brush, which has over 59,000 rave Amazon reviews.)

Others also noted that the shampoo has an "earthy" scent, which certain reviewers didn't care for. "The shampoo smells like Pine-Sol; not a good smell, but trying it for new hair growth for [a] bald spot. The conditioner smell is fine," said one user.

