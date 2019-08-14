'My body is healthy and strong' - Team GB athlete Eilish McColgan unfazed by online trolls

Team GB middle-distance runner Eilish McColgan insists she is unfazed by comments made about her physique on a social media post, declaring: “my body is healthy and strong.”

The athlete was the subject of body shaming messages from trolls when a picture of her was posted to Instagram by her sponsor ASICS.

Speaking exclusively to Yahoo Sport UK, the European Championship silver medalist outlined her disappointment with the remarks.

The 28-year-old explained: “I'm a professional athlete. This is what some professional athletes look like. This is what some of the general population look like. My body is healthy and strong.

“Of course I am skinny. I always will be and I'm cool with that.”

The sportswear brand had uploaded a picture of the athlete with the caption, “For @eilishmccolgan, training is a place to be free, clear your mind - escape. That sense of improving... of getting faster.”

But the post sparked some incendiary comments. One read, “damn, that’s skinny”, while another said “yes... bit too much.”

These responses prompted the Scot, daughter of former world champion Liz McColgan who acts as her coach, to hit back.

“Nothing pisses me off more than someone making a comment that I’m ‘too skinny’,” McColgan tweeted along with a screen grab of the replies.

“I’m naturally small-always have been. Some people are just slim! I doubt they would comment on someone larger than ‘average’. I’m a healthy athlete and human. Go body shame elsewhere!”

Nothing pisses me off more than someone making a comment that I'm 'too skinny'. I'm naturally small-always have been. Some people are just slim! 😠



Reflecting on why she felt compelled to act, McColgan explained how she wanted to more campaigns to feature athletes of all body types.

“To be honest, I'm actually really lucky on social media that I don't receive a lot of trolling,” she explained.

“It may be one or two comments every now and again but the only reason I spoke out was because I was angry that they had commented under my sponsors post.

“It was the first time ASICS had promoted one of their own professional athletes rather than using a model or an influencer like the other sports brands typically do.

“I was honoured to be featured and to be recognised for my performances, so it annoyed me to see the first comment on there was 'damn she's skinny' followed by a 'yes, too much' rather than acknowledging my credentials in sport.

“It annoyed me because I want sports brands to be able to represent all types of runners and body shapes, not just what society deem to be the perfect image.”

It's no surprise that young girls feel the need to get boob jobs, big plastic arses and contour themselves down to their kneecaps to fit what's deemed the 'ideal' body.



McColgan’s has always been naturally slim, although she admitted it was something which affected her confidence when she was younger.

In one of her tweets, McColgan explained she isn’t surprised young girls feel the need to change the natural look of their bodies.

The two time Olympian tweeted: “It’s no surprise that young girls feel the need to get boob jobs, big plastic arses and contour themselves down to their kneecaps to fit what’s deemed the ‘ideal’ body.

“If you’re healthy and happy then don’t worry about anyone else’s opinion. It’s your fabulous body.”

McColgan hopes highlighting the issue will encourage young people to accept their natural body shapes, after she was inundated with messages of support following her posts.

McColgan during the Muller Grand Prix Birmingham meeting. (Credit: Getty Images) More

