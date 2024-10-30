'My coffee stains are gone': This pro-grade Crest whitening kit is a rare 40% off

Blue-light therapy joins the party to brighten even sensitive teeth more quickly: 'It didn't hurt at all.'

It's been a long year, and you've likely enjoyed a lot of things that have left their mark on your teeth — coffee, tea, wine, berries, soda and more can stain your chompers for the long haul. Looking to refresh your smile before the holidays? Well, Amazon is offering a grin-worthy 43% off the wildly popular Crest 3D Whitestrips With Light teeth whitening kit with nearly 11,000 five-star reviews! Grab it for just $40 — its lowest price of the year — as part of Amazon's Holiday Beauty Haul sale, and prepare to flaunt those pearly whites.

Why is this a good deal? 💰

The average cost for teeth whitening at the dentist's office can set you back $500 (or more!) per treatment. Holy moly. So $40 (a penny away from an all-time low!) for a whitening kit from a trustworthy brand like Crest is practically peanuts in comparison — and since it's over 40% off right now you know you're getting a great deal.

Why do I need this? 🤔

It's never been easier to add some sparkle to your smile: Crest's 3D Whitestrips With Light kit takes only an hour a day, and you'll see some big results within 10 days, according to the brand. You'll get 20 strips for 10 treatments (10 strips for your top row, 10 for your bottom row). After applying the strips, you can use the light to "boost" your results — the blue light helps weaken stains so the whitening formula can work more effectively. The process takes 45 minutes, so less time than it takes to watch the new episode of your favorite show.

The light is easy to use, lightweight, durable and water-resistant, and results last up to 36 months. Worried about dental damage? Don't — you're in the clear, since Crest uses the same enamel-safe teeth-whitening ingredients that dentists use.

We'd smile too if our teeth looked like that — and Crest can help it happen. (Amazon)

What reviewers say 💬

Crest users' smiles are showing serious results, which is why this set has nearly 11,000 five-star reviews.

Pros 👍

"I drink a lot of coffee, so I get surface stain buildup constantly. Just brushing my teeth doesn't do the trick, and I saw an article recommending this kit as 'one of the best'," one five-star reviewer shared. "The directions are easy to follow and the light is comfortable and quick. I used this for 10 days uninterrupted and my coffee stains are all gone."

"I've tried a lot of whitening products, but this one is the best," said another fan. "I have bonding and whitening things don't always work on me, but these seem to. I also tend to experience sensitivity and these don't make me sensitive. I don't know if the light makes a difference or not but what's ten extra minutes? Would definitely recommend."

Agrees this reviewer: "I have pretty sensitive teeth. I live in a cold place and during winter, it gets worse. I was a little scared of starting the process right now, after reading the reviews, but actually nothing has changed. My teeth aren't more sensitive than they already were, and it didn't hurt at all. I highly recommend."

"I saw results immediately and this was only six strips in," shared a final fan. "I've gotten so many compliments on how white my teeth are and it definitely boosts your confidence to smile."

Cons 👎

Don't rush the process: "You need to be careful when you apply the strip because it takes some time to adhere to your teeth," advised a user. "I couldn't talk too much [during the application], so plan! An hour is a long time!"

Another customer added, "My only complaint is that the included light only works long enough for the 10 included strips. The battery cannot be replaced."

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

