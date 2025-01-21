My go-to comforter is 5-star luxury at a Motel 6 price — it's down to $26 (45% off)

I test home products, and this machine-washable, all-season bedspread makes me feel like I'm getting tucked in at the Ritz.

It's time I let you all in on a little secret: I make a living writing about all things home, but I've been embarrassingly slow to update my own home, specifically my bedding. So, after years of sleeping under a mediocre blanket, I decided to invest in a new comforter. And not just any comforter — the wildly popular Bedsure Comforter, which was recommended to me by my sister. Seeing as she's essentially the real-life version of the Princess and the Pea (aka the fussiest sleeper I've ever met), I ordered it. The low price didn't hurt, either — and it happens to be back on sale at Amazon.

Why is it a good deal? 💰

This queen-size comforter in classic white is 45% off, bringing it down to just $26, which is essentially the price of many desk salads these days (you know the ones). Plus, it has tens of thousands of five-star ratings to back it up (in addition to mine!), so if you're even thinking about buying it, now would be a smart time.

Why do I need this? 🤔

Before I get into my own thoughts on the Bedsure Comforter, let's chat about the basics. It's designed to be an all-season blanket and has a soft poly microfiber shell with down alternative filling. It smartly features box-stitch construction, which helps keep the filling evenly distributed. You want that cloud-like feeling all around!

Because this comforter comes with loops attached to its sides, you can use it as a duvet insert. And to make things really convenient, it's machine-washable and dryer-friendly. I purchased the white queen-size comforter, but it's also available in many other colors and sizes, twin through California king. (Prices vary.)

Warning: This comforter is so soft, your pets will want to hog it. (Amazon)

Putting it to the test 🛌

Upon unboxing the Bedsure Comforter, I saw that it was somewhat compressed (as expected). I followed the instructions, which said to fluff it up by hand and let it expand for a day or two. By nighttime, it had puffed up nicely and felt super-soft to the touch. So far, so good!

I'd recently gotten a new duvet cover, so I decided to place it in there to start. Aside from the usual annoyances that come with setting up all duvets, I was happy with the result; the loops aligned with the snaps in the cover, and I didn't notice any bunching once everything was inside.

Once that was done, it was time for the sleep test. I got into bed, pulled the blanket over me and immediately felt a level of comfort I've never felt while sleeping at home. While it's definitely not as heavy as a weighted blanket, I did feel a similar "hugging" sensation that put me at ease and made me want to doze right off — which I did.

I tend to sleep hot, and it's not unusual for me to wake up in the middle of the night wanting to kick all sheets and blankets off my body. Thankfully, the Bedsure Comforter kept me just warm enough on a winter's night without overheating. I've been using it for months now, and I can't believe the difference it's made in my sleep. I feel like I'm getting tucked into a hotel bed every night, and even after washing the comforter, it's maintained its marshmallow-like feel.

Over the summer, I took it out of the duvet cover and used it on its own. That said, it does have a big blue label on one of its corners, which I don't love from an aesthetic standpoint. (I'm sure it's easy enough to remove.) Another note: According to the cleaning instructions, you're supposed to use a front-loading washer and dryer. My washing machine is a top-loader, and I took a chance. I'm happy to report that there have been no issues, but do this at your own risk!

That's pretty much the same expression I have on my face whenever I sleep under this comforter. (Amazon)

What reviewers say 💬

I'm not alone in my obsession with the Bedsure Comforter. Over 22,000 Amazon customers have given it a perfect five-star rating.

Pros 👍

"Best sleep in a long time," wrote one impressed buyer. "Not too thick, not too light. Didn't wake up feeling too hot, either. I slept so well, I slept through my alarm and ended up late for my class. ... Kept the fluffiness after the first wash too, like a cloud! 10/10 would be late for class again."

"I wanted a warmer blanket and this is one of my best purchases," swooned another. "My sleep has been a lot better, but it is a lot harder to get out of bed. Overall, I love this blanket and it is super affordable too!"

"I have been searching for a lightweight comforter that will keep me warm, but not too warm for what feels like forever," shared a satisfied sleeper. "My problem is how to prevent a cascade of hot flashes/night sweats. ... Well, I found the solution. ... I tried it on without putting a duvet cover over it, it worked beautifully. ... Last night, I inserted [it] into a duvet cover, thinking that extra half a degree would probably push me into the usual cycle, but to my astonishment and delight, it didn't. ... Women going through menopause: SEARCH NO FURTHER. This comforter is the answer."

"I am 100% satisfied with this comforter," said a fourth fan. "It is so soft to the touch as well as cool to your skin until you are under it. It locks in the warmth without being so heavy you can't move around. My dog's claws don't sink into the threads, ripping them out, either."

Cons 👎

While the majority of shoppers give this comforter top marks, some wish it had just a few more ties to really secure it inside a duvet cover.

"Looks great in my duvet!" said a mostly content shopper. "I was worried it wouldn't be thick or warm enough, but it definitely is. ... The only thing I could ask for on this is to add a few more of the ties. The duvet I purchased has lots of ties and I could see how it helps prevent it from slipping. But I personally haven't had any problems with it whatsoever." (For the record, I haven't experienced any slipping, either.)

"I liked how it fluffed up after washing since it seemed kind of thin. It is still thinner than I expected, but works wonderfully in my duvet and very comfortable to sleep with," noted a final reviewer.

Another cult-favorite Amazon bedding find that I adore? The No. 1 bestselling Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows.

Amazon Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows, Queen, Set of 2 $48 $80 Save $32 with coupon After having heard nothing but raves about these pillows for years, I finally bought a pair to see what all the hype was about. Fair warning: They come vacuum-sealed, so when you first see them, you'll think, There's no way these will be comfortable. But give 'em a few hours, and they fluff up beautifully. I was impressed by how soft yet supportive they feel, and thanks to their breathable construction, I didn't wake up with sweaty hair. Now I want to replace every pillow in my house with these! Psst: Our Yahoo Life home editor also swears by them — check out her full Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows review for more. Save $32 with coupon $48 at Amazon

