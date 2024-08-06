'My skin transformed': This smoothing and reviving CeraVe night cream is now $17

There are a few things that can be done while you sleep to make your life better the next day. You can whip up a yummy batch of overnight oats, so your breakfast game is truly on point when you wake. You can get to bed at a reasonable hour and make the most of a good night's rest. And you can even improve your skin while you snooze! Sound hard to believe? Well, let us introduce you to the CeraVe Skin Renewing Night Cream, an overnight moisturizer that will help you redefine "beauty sleep." It's packed with results-driven, skin-nourishing ingredients, is super-highly rated (over 35,000 five-star fans on Amazon alone!) and is currently priced at just $17.

Why is this a good deal? 💰

For just $17, down from $22, you get a generously-sized jar of the CeraVe Skin Renewing Night Cream that, according to reviewers, "lasts a long time." Compared to other, pricier night creams, which can set you back upwards of $80, the CeraVe version is a pretty fabulous bargain.

Why do I need this? 🤔

CeraVe Skin Renewing Night Cream is currently the No. 1 bestselling night cream on Amazon, with the retailer reporting over 70,000 units sold just in the last month. Obviously, it's a massive fan favorite — but what makes it special?

The formula contains a variety of ingredients that moisturize and protect skin while also reducing the visible signs of aging. Biomimetic peptides (kollaren and chronoline) work together to improve the look of tired skin by amplifying firmness and reducing fine lines and wrinkles. Three essential ceramides help to both restore and maintain skin's natural barrier, protecting from elements like pollution. Hyaluronic acid is in the mix to help skin stay quenched, plumped and bouncy, thereby reducing the look of wrinkles. And, last but not least, niacinamide (aka vitamin B3) is a restorative ingredient that assists skin in building immunity to UV rays and fighting off external stressors that help cause premature aging. All of these powerhouse components work together to hydrate and calm skin overnight.

Best of all, the formula is fragrance-free, non-comedogenic and non-irritating, meaning those with even very sensitive skin should be able to give it a try with confidence — especially since all CeraVe products are developed with dermatologists to cater to the widest possible audience.

Renew and refresh your skin overnight with this 35,000+ strong fan favorite from CeraVe. (Amazon)

What reviewers say 💬

A whopping 35,000+ Amazon shoppers have given the CeraVe night cream a fresh five-star rating, with many praising the hydration provided by the cream, as well as its overall effectiveness.

Pros 👍

"This product is better than the high-end product I’d been using," wrote one reviewer. "I noticed improved hydration after the first night. Each morning my skin looks plump and hydrated, and my fine lines are diminished. It absorbs quickly and easily, with absolutely no greasy feel. No fragrance. No irritation or pilling. Luxurious texture. ... Superior ingredients to rival and surpass many high-end brands."

Another fan added, "This night cream is incredibly hydrating. It leaves my skin feeling soft and supple every morning. ... Despite its rich consistency, the cream absorbs quickly without leaving a greasy residue. It feels lightweight on the skin, which is perfect for those who dislike the feeling of heavy creams."

Those with sensitive skin agree that it's a great option for overnight skin care: "My skin is normal and sensitive, and this night cream is the one I can rely on to be soothing, gentle and very moisturizing. It's a staple for me," said one, while another pointed out that it saved their skin from the drying effects of Tretinoin. "My skin transformed when I switched to this moisturizer one and a half weeks into Tret. I no longer have dry skin in the morning. ... It's literally saved my skin. I'm using Tret for breakouts and this hasn't broken me out, isn't greasy, and has many benefits, aside from moisturization."

And more mature users notice a difference, too. "I am 77 years old, and have been using this night cream every night for the last 3 months," shared one. "The next morning after using it, my face feels smooth and looks healthy. ... I don't expect miracles from any face cream, but I feel this one has the benefits of moisturizing and making my face feel and look a little better."

Cons 👎

"I like the night cream, it seems to be working as it claims. The one downside is the smell, it’s very pungent," noted a shopper.

Another user wrote, "I feel like this is a little thicker than I was hoping for, and I can feel it sitting on my skin." A similarly-minded reviewer agreed: "This one is super thick and heavy and a bit difficult to spread on your face and neck." However, it's worth keeping in mind that night creams do tend to be thicker in texture, since they are meant to be worn overnight and not out and about.

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Amazon style and beauty deals? Check these out:

Beauty and wellness

Nature Well Clinical Retinol Advanced Moisture Cream $10 $25 Save $15 with coupon See at Amazon

CosRx Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence $14 $25 Save $11 See at Amazon

Style

Hanes Jersey Pocket Shorts $8 $19 Save $11 See at Amazon

Automet Half-Zip Pullover $20 $53 Save $33 with coupon See at Amazon

Amazon Essentials Hooded Puffer Coat $22 $75 Save $53 See at Amazon

Levi's 311 Shaping Skinny Jeans $23 $70 Save $47 See at Amazon