Myleene Klass campaigns for paid bereavement leave to cover miscarriages
The broadcaster, who has suffered four miscarriages, appeared on GMB to discuss the importance of extending bereavement leave to those who suffer baby loss before 24 weeks.
The broadcaster, who has suffered four miscarriages, appeared on GMB to discuss the importance of extending bereavement leave to those who suffer baby loss before 24 weeks.
The president-elect said he had an “obligation” to attack one specific late night host.
These Canadian CL-415 aircrafts, also known as amphibious water bombers, have been on the front lines fighting the wildfires blazing through California
WARNING: This story contains details of abuse of children at residential schoolsThe trial of an Ottawa nun accused of sex crimes at northern Ontario residential and day schools in the 1960s and 1970s will not proceed after a stay of proceedings was granted due to evidence issues.Francoise Seguin, 98, is the third nun and eighth worker overall to face criminal charges in relation to abuse at St. Anne's Indian Residential School in Fort Albany, Ont.Seguin, of the Sisters of Charity of Ottawa, appe
Elon Musk is reportedly set to receive office space in the White House complex for his incoming work as co-head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), but he won’t be wall-to-wall with President-elect Donald Trump. Citing two sources that have been briefed on the plans, The New York Times reports that Musk will set up camp at the Eisenhower Executive Office, a separate building adjacent to the White House. It’s still not clear whether Musk’s DOGE partner, Vivek Ramaswamy, will also h
The former first lady's living plans have been the subject of much speculation ahead of Donald Trump's second term.
“The boss didn’t like it. You can come back when it’s done,” she said.
Angelina Jolie’s son Knox is proving just how fast time flies, towering over his mother during a casual grocery run on Tuesday. See photos.
Carrie Underwood’s decision to perform at President-elect Donald Trump’s Jan. 20 inauguration was a hot topic on Tuesday’s edition of The View. Joy Behar and Alyssa Farah Griffin had opposing views on the country singer’s choice to accept the invitation, with Griffin wanting to move past “where we ‘cancel’ people’s livelihood because we don’t like their …
"If the genders were reversed, there are few who would believe that leniency is appropriate," prosecutors reportedly told the court
Special Counsel Jack Smith found that Donald Trump’s team took his own MAGA faithful for easily manipulated fools when he and several co-conspirators carried out an “unprecedented criminal effort” to overturn the 2020 election. Smith detailed his conclusion in a report released Tuesday, which explains his decision to indict Trump on four counts for plotting to obstruct the certification of the presidential race he lost to Joe Biden. Smith wrote that Trump’s team “deceived” a group of MAGA hardli
Exclusive: Anthony Williams “spent his life fighting crime, and now to be accused of a crime so heinous as trafficking his own wife is unfathomable,” attorney Jasmine Rand told The Independent.
The former Republican congressman also hit Fox News' Jesse Watters with a blunt reminder.
The “Late Show” host said one of the president-elect’s big plans has a glaring flaw.
After a battle in Russia's snowy western region of Kursk this week, Ukrainian special forces scoured the bodies of more than a dozen slain North Korean enemy soldiers. But it is among mounting evidence from the battlefield, intelligence reports and testimonies of defectors that some North Korean soldiers are resorting to extreme measures as they support Russia's three-year war with Ukraine. "Self-detonation and suicides: that's the reality about North Korea," said Kim, a 32-year-old former North Korean soldier who defected to the South in 2022, requesting he only be identified by his surname due to fears of reprisals against his family left in the North.
Allison Field says her family felt more like hostages than guests of a Marriott resort in Mexico when they got severely ill and were pressured by staff to sign a non-disclosure agreement.
Family Ties star Justine Bateman put Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on blast as “disaster tourists” after they handed out food and other supplies at an evacuation center for victims of the L.A. fires. The former teen star, now 58, played Mallory Keaton alongside Michael J. Fox in the hit series, which ran for seven seasons and earned Bateman two Emmy nominations, in 1986 and 1987. Bateman attacked the couple after they were filmed speaking with victims and first responders, writing online over t
"I was sitting in the bleachers when a young man — probably around 30 years old — came up to me and asked if I had a second to talk."
A surprise star of the president-elect's 2024 campaign could make an appearance.
U.S. President-elect Donald Trump said on Tuesday he will create a new government agency called the External Revenue Service "to collect tariffs, duties, and all revenue" from foreign sources as he readies new import tariffs ahead of his inauguration next week. Trump said in a social media post he would create the department on Jan. 20, the day he takes office as president for a second term, adding that Americans have been taxed for too long by the Internal Revenue Service. A spokesperson for Trump's transition team could not be immediately reached for comment to clarify Trump's statement or explain how the new agency would work.
Marvil Facturan-Kocjančič, a native of the Philippines, was killed seven days after arriving in Slovenia