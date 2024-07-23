Nadiya Bychkova pictured with mini-me daughter Mila amid Strictly controversies

Nadiya Bychkova was spotted enjoying an evening out in London with her daughter Mila as Strictly Come Dancing rumours continue to circulate.

The professional dancer attended the Harold And The Purple Crayon Gala Screening in the West End with Mila, and the seven-year-old is Nadiya's mini-me.

The Strictly pro was all smiles during her mother-daughter evening out (Shutterstock)

Nadiya, 34, looked stylish for the occasion in a pair of cropped cigarette trousers, a nude V-neck top with a white trim, and a pair of strappy sandals. Keeping it low-key, the star accessorised simply with a gold bangle bracelet and hoop earrings, while her blonde hair was styled in face-framing curls.

The Strictly pro wrapped her arms around her daughter for the photos, although Mila kept her face hidden as she gazed up at her mother wearing a multicolour printed dress and a pair of cream sandals.

Nadiya has a close bond with her daughter (Instagram)

The mother-of-one balances her busy career with raising her daughter Mila, whom she shares with her former fiancé, Slovenian footballer Matija Skarabot.

Nadiya's appearance comes in the middle of several controversies in the Strictly Come Dancing world, and the star broke her silence last week as she addressed reports that she had complained to bosses of the show.

"There have been lots of Strictly rumours around in the last few days and I just wanted you to know that I have not complained about the programme," she said.

The latest controversy comes as Graziano Di Prima was axed from the show following claims of gross misconduct from unspecified allegations made by those working on the show who had witnessed his rehearsals with Zara McDermott.

Graziano isn't the only pro to leave the show; fan favourite Giovanni Pernice was also axed following claims from his latest celebrity partner, Amanda Abbington.The Italian dancer has denied any allegations of wrongdoing. In a statement, he said: "To my dear fans, You will be as surprised as I am that allegations have been made about my dance teaching methods in the media this week. Of course, I reject any suggestion of abusive or threatening behaviour, and I look forward to clearing my name."

Nadiya and Kai are yet to address speculation of their split (Ash Knotek/Shutterstock)

Strictly fans have also been speculating over Nadiya's relationship with her co-star Kai Widdrington, 28. The pair started dating in 2022 and earlier in the year they embarked on a nationwide tour, Magic.

The Mail reported that the couple had grown distant and called time on their romance following the conclusion of the tour last month. Neither party have commented on their relationship status.