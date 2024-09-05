Naga Munchetty asks 'what was that about?' over co-star's change amid Carol Kirkwood's absence

The BBC Breakfast weather graphics looked a little different than usual at the start of Thursday's show – and host Naga Munchetty was quick to pick up on the change.

Matt Taylor, who is covering for Carol Kirkwood this week, introduced new weather symbols as he teased his report at the start of the show, which was presented by Naga and her co-host Charlie Stayt.

Introducing Matt's segment, Naga said: "Matt is taking a look at the weather for us this morning and there was a bit of a retro feel, I saw, in your hello at the start of the programme with your new graphics. What was all that about?"

Matt Taylor introduced some new weather symbols to his graphics (BBC)

Matt, who often stands in for Carol, responded: "I was just highlighting the contrast and what better way than some good old-fashioned weather symbols?"

Earlier this week, Matt revealed that he'd be leading most of BBC Breakfast's weather reports over the next three weeks.

You may also like

In a post on X, the 48-year-old penned: "Good morning all! I'll be looking after most of your @BBCBreakfast weather forecasts for the next 3 weeks."

Charlie Stayt and Naga Munchetty hosted BBC Breakfast on Thursday (BBC/James Stack)

In the comments section, one confused fan questioned Carol's whereabouts, asking whether she was on holiday. The Scottish star was quick to respond, writing: "Sure am!"

Carol Kirkwood is taking some time off (Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

During her summer break, Carol will no doubt be looking forward to spending some quality time with her husband Steve Randall, whom she wed in December last year.

The couple, who met in 2017, tied the knot in a stunning winter ceremony held at Cliveden House in Berkshire. Upon her return to work after their big day, Carol described the occasion as "simply perfect".

"I cannot tell you how fabulous it's been," she told her BBC Breakfast co-stars. "You shouldn't really be talking like this about your own wedding, but it was blissful. It was romantic. It was absolutely perfect. And I would not change a thing about the day."

Carol with her husband Steve (Twitter)

In a recent interview, Carol shared an insight into her married life with Steve, who moved into the BBC star's home near Windsor after they got together. "He's a keeper. He's a very good cook and tidy as well — tidier than I am," she told The Times.

Not only is Steve a dab hand in the kitchen but he also wakes Carol up with a cup of tea ahead of her BBC Breakfast shows. "I get up at 2.45am. Steve, who's a police officer, gets up too and makes me a cup of tea," she revealed. "I get to Broadcasting House, which is the headquarters of the BBC, in London by 4am."