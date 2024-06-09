Nail polish for a professional look at home

Despite the recent nail gel allergy scares, many people have found their way back to gels. Why? Convenience. But for me, not today. As I type, my gels are on their last legs – chipped, peeling, overgrown – but I don’t have time to go to the salon. Normal nail polish offers much more flexibility. It’s cheaper, easier and quicker to take off and less likely to weaken your nails. Still prefer gels? Then try Bioscuplture, the professional gel brand that won’t damage your nails.

1. Gucci Vernis A Ongles Nail Polish £26, sephora.com

2. Chanel Le Vernis Nail Colour £29, chanel.com

3. Hermes Les Main Hermes Nail Polish £45, hermes.com

4. Pleasing Nail Polish £20, selfridges.com

5. Manicurist Green Natural Nail Polish £14, uk.manicurist.com

I can’t do without… A fresh, modern foundation with a subtle fragrance

I’ve long talked about the importance of having a wardrobe of foundations which you can change out depending on the season. I hadn’t done that for ages and wondered why I was suddenly looking like someone was holding an orange light under my skin. I finally got round to using the Christian Louboutin foundation and I love it. Light, fresh, modern, it is dreamy. I should mention that it is perfumed. I know this is a no-no for some but I didn’t mind. It actually reminded me that the sensorial aspect of makeup products is disappearing in beauty. Brands have become so concerned with the pragmatism of getting the job done, they don’t consider how little touches might heighten our experience. Anyway the fragrance was lovely and didn’t irritate – probably because it is so well made. Which leads me to the texture: a silky blend that feels like a light but super-hydrating moisturiser. I also love the way it looks – my shade reminds me of melted Dairy Milk. The finish you get is a smoother, more velvety version of your own skin. Not super matte or super glossy either (increasingly I find foundations that give you a glossy finish look terrible in photographs). Most of all, I’m just pleased my skin is simply looking like great skin. Christian Louboutin Teint Fétiche Le Fluide Foundation £62 harrods.com

On my radar: combat dryness with three great new treatments

Smooth operator Textured hair expert Mimi Kone has come up with a solution to dryness, dandruff and an itchy scalp which includes baobab and rosemary. Mimi et Mini Hair & Scalp Oil Treatment, £38, mimietmina.com

Gentle giant Dry, sensitive skin? This cleanser by aesthetician turned beauty entrepreneur Caroline Hirons gently removes light makeup, grime and sun protection. Skin Rocks The Cream Cleanser, £32, spacenk.com

Deep dive Using 19 botanical oils – including rose and sandalwood – this blend will get rid of parched skin on legs (and body) quickly. This Works Skin Deep Dry Leg Oil, £44, lookfantastic.com

