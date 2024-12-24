How to nail the TikTok viral candy cane blush hack

Christmas Day is on the horizon and for beauty lovers, this special day means experimenting with new festive makeup trends. Enter: 'Candy Cane' blush. If you start scrolling through TikTok's recent viral hashtags, you will notice that this makeup trend is taking over the social media app.

The viral candy cane blush technique is a creative and festive way to apply blush, resembling the red-and-white stripes of a candy cane. Think Nicola Peltz-Beckham. In all of her recent Instagram posts, you will see that she has incorporated a similar signature bold red 'over blushed' look into her routine.

If you're wondering how beauty creators are able to mimic a candy cane through makeup, you're not alone. So, to make it easy we've created a quick guide to get you up to speed on the must-try Christmas day glam trend.

Nicola Peltz-Beckham's signature red blush is very similar to the viral candy cane trend (@nicolaannepeltzbeckham)

Where did 'candy cane blush' come from?

The candy cane blush trend has recently gained popularity on TikTok and Instagram during the winter season as beauty enthusiasts embraced festive, creative makeup looks. While the originator of this fun technique isn’t clear, it emerged as part of a broader trend of christmas-themed makeup, where creators experimented with unique blush techniques to add a playful, seasonal touch to their looks. The combination of bold blush and white stripes mimics the iconic candy cane pattern, making it a whimsical way to celebrate the special day through makeup.

How to do the viral 'candy cane blush' technique

Remember at the end of this, you want bright red cheeks with a dazzling shimmer.

Prep Your Skin

Apply your foundation and concealer as you normally would to create a smooth base. For an extra festive glow that will make this blush look pop even more, use a dewy foundation.

Create the Red Candy Cane Stripe

Using a flat brush, apply your red blush diagonally on your cheekbones in a thick stripe. Many beauty creators are reaching for Armani's Luminous SilkCheek Tint Liquid Blush in the bright scarlet shade, 'Flaming Red.'

Balance the bright red with a highlighter

Then clean your brush or use a fresh one with a highlighter shade. Fans of the trend are opting for Giorgio Armani Luminous Silk Acqua Highlighter, in the lightest shade 'Halo,' or Rare Beauty's Positive Light Liquid Luminizer. This mirrors the white part of the candy cane but instead adds a bit of shimmer. Create a thin stripe of your highlighter next to the red blush, leaving a small gap between them. Continue alternating stripes across the apples of your cheeks for the candy cane effect.

Blend, Blend, Blend

Use a clean blush brush or a damp beauty sponge to slightly blend the edges of the red blush, ensuring it doesn’t overpower the highlighted stripes. Be careful not to smudge the lines too much, as you want the stripes to remain defined. As it's such a bold look, use a neutral or glossy shade on your lips to even it all out.

There you have it. Get ready to dazzle this holiday season with this festive glam that is sure to bring joy and sparkle to your day.