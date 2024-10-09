Nan Goldin Captures Gucci's New Blondie Bag

Gucci's new campaign "We Will Always Have London," brings together a vibrant mix of collaborators, from Creative Director Sabato De Sarno to award-winning photographer Nan Goldin and musical icon Debbie Harry. Celebrating the House's deep connection to the city of London, the campaign takes inspiration from its "timeless allure," and its recent Cruise 2025 collection.

Harking back to the early days of Guccio Gucci and his time working as a lift boy at The Savoy Hotel, this evolution of the House looks back to his long-standing relationship with London, a city that continues to shape Gucci's creative journey. For this installment, Goldin brings her distinctive vision to the documentary-style campaign, following two protagonists through their cinematic journeys.

Spotlighting Debbie Harry, better known as the frontwoman of Blondie, and composer Kelsey Lu, "We Will Always Have London" celebrates their rebellious spirit and enduring musical influence. Capturing lost moments in London cabs and hotspots, the campaign centers around the Gucci Blondie bag. First introduced in the early 1970s, the signature silhouette has been reimagined for a contemporary audience, crafted from leather or enamel and finished with a rounded emblem.

Take a look at the new campaign above and head to Gucci's website or store locations to purchase the new Blondie.

While you're here, take a look at our favorite collaborations from Fashion Month SS25.