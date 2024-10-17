Nanushka Brings Budapest Cafe Culture to London

Luxury womenswear, menswear and accessories label Nanushka just announced the relaunch of its Nanushka Cafe identity, teasing the first drop of its exclusive Cafe merchandise. Landing in the brand's London and Budapest flagship stores, the new drop takes inspiration from Eastern European cafe culture and tradition in Budapest.

"We wanted to bring the heart of Budapest café culture into our space, something near and dear to me as it is one of my favorite aspects of growing up and living in Budapest," says Sandra Sándor, founder and creative director of Nanushka. "I think it's important to curate a space where people can gather, connect, and enjoy an experience that goes beyond a traditional shopping environment and to make people feel at home in the Nanushka Store and Café," she adds.

Hoping to encourage "a welcoming sense of community" within its physical locations, Nanushka has created an extended, home-like space inside its flagship, with each element thoughtfully curated to encourage slowness and serenity. Reflecting the brand's minimal aesthetic, the spaces are designed with soft textures, natural materials and warm lighting, merging chrome with dark wood tones and lightened ceramics.

The first drop comprises seven ceramic pieces, including coffee cups, a water jug, an incense holder and an ashtray. Alongside the pieces, the new-and-improved cafes will also offer locally sourced, Hungarian-inspired treats, specialty coffees, teas and other handmade beverages.

Take a look at the new pieces above and head to Nanushka's London or Budapest flagships to try them out for yourself.

