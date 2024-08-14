Naomi Campbell Gives a Rare Look Into Her Life as a Mom of Two: 'I Learn a Lot Each Day'

The model is a mom to a daughter and a son, both of whom she welcomed via surrogate

Sylvain Lefevre/Getty Naomi Campbell

Naomi Campbell is sharing a rare insight into her life as a mom.

The supermodel, 54, graces the cover of Harper’s BAZAAR September 2024 Icons issue, opening up in an accompanying interview about her two kids, who she calls the "biggest blessing." Campbell announced she welcomed a daughter in May 2021 and a son in June 2023.

“It’s the biggest joy,” she told the outlet of being a mom. “The biggest blessing is to have these two innocent, beautiful souls and for me to be able to be their mother. I learn a lot each day. They’re good kids.”

Naomi Campbell/Instagram Naomi Campbell

She went on to share how having children has affected her travels, saying, “I definitely don’t take them from New York to London for a two-day shoot. That’s too much, but my kids love to travel."

"They must have known!” she added with a laugh.

Back in June, Campbell confirmed in an interview with The Times that she welcomed both of her kids via surrogate.

Campbell also spoke about the "fear" she has for the future in the story.

Naomi Campbell/Instagram Naomi Campbell

“My babies are everything to me. It’s made me fear for the future,” she said. “I hope for a better world for my children. They are 110 percent my priority. I have to be there for them on their first day at school.”

She added that she’s happy being a "single mother" and expressed that she’s weary of "young girls" saying they don't want to have children or that it's "too expensive."

The English model told the outlet, "I have said, 'You will change your mind. You will want to be a mum.' I understand economically it is tough. But my mum had nothing and she made it work. It’s worth it. It is so amazing."



