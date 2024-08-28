Naomi Osaka just put an athleisure twist on the coquette aesthetic

Robert Prange - Getty Images

When Zendaya embarked on her Challengers press tour earlier this year (April, to be precise), her commitment to method dressing in tennis-themed ensembles captured the collective fashion consciousness. The perfect illustration of how fashion and sport can go hand in hand, it wasn't long before football jerseys dominated as a fashion girlie trend with rugby shirts now emerging as a trans-seasonal style hero as we prepare for autumn.

However, before we bid farewell to this year's summer of sport – we're referring to the Euros, the Olympics and the Paralympics – and in turn our Sporty Spice era, the US Open is currently underway with Naomi Osaka picking up Zendaya's mantle exactly where she left off. The tennis pro stepped out onto the court yesterday [Tuesday 29 August] to play Jelena Ostapenko in what marked her return to the tournament since giving birth to her daughter, Shai, last July. But, rather than her win, it was her outfit that really captured our attention.

Donning a custom-made Ambush x Nike creation consisting of a white zip-up sports jacket adorned with an oversized lime green bow on the back paired with a lime green tutu with a tulle underlay, Naomi's attire put an athleisure spin on the coquette aesthetic. Far from finishing the look there, she removed her warm-up gear to reveal a lime green ruffled mini dress featuring a white waistband finished with another oversized bow at the back. Further bow detailing could be seen on the heels of her white and green Nike trainers. She even decked out her headphones, adding a ruffled white headband finished with green satin bows over the strap.

Not content with ticking off one trend, Naomi's choice for a Brat green-coded colour palette didn't go amiss with spectators, with the slime hue featuring on her visor and also her sweatbands. Sharing photos on Instagram after the match, followers rushed to Naomi's post to write:

Outfit is giving brat summer 😍😍😍 3600000

This is pure 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 and so was your match today!!! Let’s GO!!!!!!

Whew I haven’t seen a tennis fit this hard since Serena’s cat suit 🔥🔥

That outfit! 😍🔥 That tennis! 😍🔥

I screamed when you threw the tutu skirt on the chair. Loved the outfit.

Forever iconic 🎀💚✨

She is that girl 👏🏾 OMG the outfit is so dope 😍💚🎾🔥🔥

Pardon the pun, but she served in *every* sense of the word.

