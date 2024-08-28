Naomi Osaka's custom 'Brat Summer' US Open outfit is peak coquettecore

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 27: Naomi Osaka of Japan reacts to defeating Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia in the first round on Day 2 of the US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 27, 2024 in New York City (Photo by Robert Prange/Getty Images) (Getty)

Who said tennis and fashion don’t go hand in hand?

Stepping onto the court on Tuesday to play Jelena Ostapenko in a nail-biting match at the 2024 US Open, Naomi Osaka made it abundantly clear that her athletic abilities weren't the only winner of the match. The athelete's custom-made Ambush x Nike also stole the hearts of avid fashion fans around the globe.

'Brat Summer' is not over according to Naomi Osaka (Getty)

The beloved tennis star chose to go all out outfit-wise while playing her first US Open match since giving birth to her daughter Shai last July. She called upon her official sponsor Nike and famed Japanese-inspired fashion brand Ambush to create a custom on-court look that’s both practical and aesthetically pristine.

A moment for the bow-clad back of the dress (Getty)

The ensemble in question was far from the default tennis skirt and vest combo usually worn in women's tennis championships. Consisting of a very 'Brat Summer'-coded green-toned ruffled mini dress, her look further featured white bow detailing and a white zip-up sports jacket adorned with an oversized bow on the back. However, the fashion-filled look didn’t stop there.

Even the star's headphone covers paid homage to Charli XCX (Getty)

While walking onto the court before the game, the 26-year-old had fashion lovers in a chokehold as she wore a pair of white headphones embellished with green bows and a ruffled white headband strap - before taking off a tulle-lined, wrap-around overskirt to reveal her tennis dress.

Quite literally every detail of her look, which she called “the best outfit I've ever worn,” was considered in detail. Even her Nike sports shoes have itty bitty bow detailing.

Green bows further adorned the backs of her tennis shoes (Instagram/@naomiosaka)

Naomi’s winning look caused quite a commotion amongst tennis and style fans for reasons that need no explanation. In an Instagram post showing off her game day look, which she captioned “NY I love you but you already knew that,” fans quickly praised the new mother on her performance and ‘fit. One said: “Outfit is giving brat summer” while another said exactly what we were all thinking: “This is pure [fire emoji] and so was your match today!!! Let’s GO!!!!!!”

Her tennis look was a fun, fashion masterpiece (Instagram/@ambush_official)

The tennis star is set to play again in the US Open on Thursday against Karolína Muchová and our fashion-obsessed brains can’t wait to see what enviable ensemble she steps out in.

Watch this space…