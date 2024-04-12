How to nap effectively as an adult

When done properly, napping can benefit your health in a number of ways, including reducing fatigue and increasing alertness. Luke Cousins, Physiology Regional Lead at Nuffield Health, has shared his guide to napping during the day. Is napping the same as sleeping? The key difference between napping and sleeping is the timing. Naps are short and sweet, whereas sleep is longer and designed to recharge your mind and body."A nap is designed to give you a quick recharge during the day. If you're groggy, tired, and finding it hard to concentrate, a midday nap might help wake you up,"