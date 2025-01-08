Nara Smith Makes a 'Whimsical' Cake for Son Slim Easy's Birthday — Yes Even the Candles Are from Scratch!

Nara Smith shared glimpses into her son Slim Easy's fourth birthday celebrations.

The 23-year-old social media personality took to TikTok to share some of the delicious treats she made for her son's birthday on Jan. 6, including birthday candles made from scratch. In the first TikTok posted on Jan. 7, Nara wore an elaborate red sparkly dress and explained that she made the candles "after wrapping presents" for Slim and realized she "didn't have any birthday candles," deciding to make them herself instead.

Nara Smith/Tiktok Nara Smith making candles from scratch on TikTok

"It was too late for any store to be open," she continued. "And I knew he really wanted them [so] I decided to spend a little extra time making them." She revealed that she made the candles out of beeswax and went through the steps to make the candles and noted that the whole process took "45 minutes."

Fans were especially delighted that Nara made the birthday candles from scratch. One TikTok user commented, "yes she made the candles," and another wrote, "I hope he understands that he has the coolest parents ever."

In her second TikTok video, Nara then shared that her son requested a "donut plate" for his birthday and explained that "he specifically requested a plate and not a tower."

"Even though I don't know what that means, I still got started [making them for him]," she continued before she detailed the full recipe for the donuts.

Nara Smith/Tiktok Nara Smith making a donut plate on TikTok

Related: Nara Smith's 3 Kids: All About Rumble Honey, Slim Easy and Whimsy Lou

For Slim's second birthday back in 2023, Nara also arranged a donut tower for him with plain and chocolate iced donuts from Krispy Kreme. In her Instagram post at the time, she revealed that "donut towers are [officially] a tradition on birthdays now 🥹" and showed off the sweet birthday celebrations.

In the comments from that video, fans also jokingly asked whether she made the candles from scratch since "we know you didn’t make the donuts."

Nara Smith/Tiktok Homemade donuts and candles for Slim Easy

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer​​, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.



Along with their son Slim, Nara and her husband Lucky Blue Smith also share two daughters Rumble Honey, 4, and their youngest Whimsy Lou, born in April 2024.

Related: Who Is Nara Smith? All About the TikTok Creator Married to Lucky Blue Smith

In an Instagram Q&A, Nara opened up about her intentions to have her children close in age to each other and shared her desire to be a young mother.

"I know that 22 is considered young nowadays, to be having kids but I love being a young mom and growing with my kids,” she explained at the time. “I never feel like I’m ‘missing out’ or not ‘living life’ like a girl in her 20s. Everyone’s concept of what they want in life is unique to them and I wouldn’t change my journey at all.”



Read the original article on People