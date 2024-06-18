Natalie Portman’s new Apple TV+ show Lady in the Lake looks seriously good

Are you ready for a new drama? Natalie Portman is set to star opposite Moses Ingram for a haunting new drama, and it looks seriously good. Set to be released on 19 July on Apple TV+, the story follows two women following the disappearance of a young girl.

Want to see what it’s all about? Check out the new trailer here…

What is Lady in the Lake about?

Written by Alma Har’el, the official synopsis for the compelling noir thriller reads: “When the disappearance of a young girl grips the city of Baltimore on Thanksgiving 1966, the lives of two women converge on a fatal collision course. Maddie Schwartz, a Jewish housewife seeking to shed a secret past and reinvent herself as an investigative journalist, and Cleo Johnson, a mother navigating the political underbelly of Black Baltimore while struggling to provide for her family.

Natalie Portman in Lady in the Lake on Apple TV+

“Their disparate lives seem parallel at first, but when Maddie becomes fixated on Cleo’s mystifying death, a chasm opens that puts everyone around them in danger.”

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, to discuss the new trailer, one person wrote: “Apple is on a serious summer run. This trailer is [lit],” while another person added: “I can't make head nor tail of this thing. I'm looking forward to watching it.” A third person added: “This is going to be thrilling.”

Who is in the cast?

Insecure actor Y’lan Noel, Fleabag star Brett Gelman, Swarm actor Byron Bowers, Wonder actor Noah Jupe, King Richard actor Josiah Cross, Scream star Mikey Madison and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. star Pruitt Taylor Vince are set to join Natalie and Moses in the upcoming series.

Moses Ingram also stars in Lady in the Lake

Speaking about the show, Natalie told L’Officiel: "The story itself was really compelling to me because of two primary things: So there was a real imagination of what it was like to be a woman at that time in that kind of city. And also the story of Jewish assimilation is interesting to me, and the question of what it’s like when oppressed people can become oppressors.”

You may also like

Speaking about making it TV show, she continued: “As an actor, you also have a lot more character details because you have so much more time, of course. The format of telling a story in a series format allows for such intricacy of character and so much more space to develop a story. It obviously has been so impressive as a medium. Some of the best storytelling of our times has been in the series format.”

What else is coming to Apple TV+ soon?

Apple TV+ is constantly offering up a host of new shows to get excited about, and we’re seriously looking forward to some of them! As well as Natalie’s thriller, we are also expecting the return of shows including Severance, Silo, Slow Horses and Foundation, as well as new show Time Bandits, Land of Women, Sunny and Bad Monkey.