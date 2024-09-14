Natasha Zinko SS25 Is Just What the Doctor Ordered

Natasha Zinko came to London Fashion Week with a message: "Nature messes with me, I don't have any problem messing with nature."

For her Spring/Summer 2025 show, the London-based designer questioned the meaning of authenticity in an age of body dysmorphic transformations with a collection called "Plastic." In 1962, Timmie Jean Lindsey was one of the first women to receive breast implants and since then, plastic surgery has become synonymous with society's vision of contemporary beauty. But what happens when our beauty standards become botched?

"I looked around and noticed silicone everywhere, in the face, in the body -- and people are not ashamed. We don't need to hide everything," Zinko told us backstage. As the queen of proportion morphing, Zinko is perfectly positioned to tackle our modern zeitgeist's appropriation of body transformations through her design process. She has materialized her fascination with the human form in past collection including her viral muscle suits, foot-printed boots and skeleton graphic prints. Now, for SS25, Zinko goes skin deep with 3D printed implants-on-the-outside which, in her words, are "just what the doctor ordered."

Continue reading below for our full review of the collection.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hypebae (@hypebae)

WHERE: The showcase was held in East London's Lock Studios Warehouse. The models commenced on the outside of building walking across an outdoor scaffolding. Peering at the models through the glass windows was a nod to Zinko looking inward and the "transparency" of the collection's theme.

WHO: Richie Shazam walked for the show while VIPs included Brooke Candy, Sophia Hadjipanteli, Tigerlily Taylor and more.

Natasha Zinko, SS25, BBLs 3D-Printed Breast Implants, Insert Tits Here, London Fashion Week

SEE: Comprised of 47 looks, the "Plastic" collection expands on Zinko's playful approach to fashion, through a satirical lens. Key graphic prints from the collection state: "Who's Your Surgeon?" and "Insert Tits Here" while branding for "The Plastic ClinicTM" graces a variety of garments. Medical motifs were also used in the form of nurses shirts, sketched-on lines to direct a surgeon's scalpel and surgical caps covering footwear. Zinko underscored the aesthetics of botched surgeries with warped jeans, inverted T-shirts and trouser legs attached to trousers.

HEAR: As the lights turned down on the runway, the speakers began playing an audio of a woman seemingly in an interview talking about her cosmetic procedures: "I mean, I've had 14 full scale operations. I've had botox, my upper and lower eyes done, five face lifts and liposuction. Nature messes with me, I don't have any problem messing with nature."

Natasha Zinko, SS25, BBLs 3D-Printed Breast Implants, Insert Tits Here, London Fashion Week



TOUCH: The use of 3D-printed silicone was a first for Zinko, a chemical process, she tells us, she enjoyed experimenting with. The designer hand poured the silicone on all of the clothes herself and placed them through holes on the back of trousers and over cotton white tops. Underwear has been a key product in Zinko's past few seasons but for SS25 the garment was transformed into a sheer, black organza evening dress.

TASTE: Zinko is the queen of proportion morphing -- and her SS25 collection is no different. So, get inspired by her use of backwards garments, lopsided cutouts, upside down accessories and twisted silhouettes.