Nature festival to help young people 'take lead'

Young people in Norfolk are being offered a chance to help wildlife - like this rare spoonbill - on their doorstep thanks to a conservation charity [John Tallowin/Norfolk Wildlife Trust/PA Media]

A festival of nature to help young people "take a leading role" on issues such as climate change will be held on Saturday.

Norfolk Wildlife Trust (NWT) is holding the free day-long event for those aged between 11 and 25 at Norwich Arts Centre to showcase its new Wild Youth Action scheme.

Visitors will be able to meet nature experts and staff from the local conservation charity, take part in creative workshops, art activities, youth discussion panels and join nature walks to discover wild corners of the city.

"It's so inspiring as it gives the opportunity for young people to have a voice on a topic that affects them," said Alex Day, from the trust.

A group of Wild Wardens has already helped build fences on the newly-established Sweet Briar Marshes nature reserve in Norwich [Norfolk Wildlife Trust]

"When we talk about the climate crisis and the biodiversity crisis, this is a chance for them to take a leading role on these issues and collaborate together," Mr Day added.

"Young people are given an opportunity to take action, but also have their first introduction to areas like wildlife conservation.

"We hope this will be a really positive, fun and playful experience."

NWT runs about 60 reserves across the county, including some internationally-important sites that are home to endangered and rare species, including ospreys, bitterns and spoonbills.

Mr Day said those signing up to the Wild Youth Action programme, backed by the National Heritage Lottery Fund, could carry out vital practical conservation work based on age and level of interest.

Its Wild Wardens group, for those aged 11 to 17, allowed youngsters to get hands-on experience at a NWT reserve.

This summer, they had already helped to build paths and hedges at the trust's new reserve at Sweet Briar Marshes in the heart of Norwich.

Young people can find out more about local nature projects on Saturday [Norfolk Wildlife Trust]

Meanwhile, Mr Day said the newly-established Youth Forum would manage its own small nature reserve - earmarked to take place in Norwich - to let people, aged between 16 and 25, hone their leadership skills and organise events.

He said they would also have to rise to the challenge of managing it through the different seasons.

"These opportunities cater for different experiences," he said.

"You don't have to be a committed ecologist - you can simply just enjoy being outside in nature."

The event will be held from 10:00 to 15:30 GMT at the venue in St Benedict's Street and people can drop in throughout the day.

Limbik Theatre, which has produced a video on Sweet Briar Marshes, artist Kaitlin Ferguson, the Climate Museum UK, broadcaster Amy Nomvula and wildlife expert and NWT ambassador Nick Acheson will be at the event.

Practical conservation work by youth projects has also been undertaken at Upton Fen [Norfolk Wildlife Trust]

