Nature reserve hosts events for 40th anniversary

A host of free activities are being held at RSPB Frampton Marsh to celebrate 40 years since it was established.

The anniversary celebrations will launch on Friday 21 June before events are in place for visitors throughout the weekend.

Activities will include walks and talks on birds and the history of the marsh, face painting, woodcarving and a competition to find 40 different species of birds in under 40 minutes.

The Royal Society for Protected Birds (RSPB), a charity for the conservation of birds and nature, first purchased Frampton Marsh in Boston in 1984.

A free park and ride is available four miles away at Thomas Middlecott Academy, with a shuttle bus running at regular intervals throughout the day.

Outside the Len Medlock Centre, there will also be a free coach to catch.

The reserve, which has a visitor centre and a cafe, will be serving food and hot and cold drinks throughout the weekend.

On both days, the free activities will run from 10:00 until 16:00 BST.

