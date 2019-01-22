NBA Player Draymond Green Is Engaged to Basketball Wives Star Hazel Renee

Former Basketball Wives star Hazel Renee is going to be an actual basketball wife! Golden State Warriors center Draymond Green reportedly has popped the question to the reality star and Empire actress—but the couple didn't get a chance to share the news themselves.

After a pregame practice on Monday, January 22, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr accidentally let the couple's big news slip during an interview.

“The time’s been great. A nice change of pace during the middle of the season, especially in mid-January. Beautiful weather here, and a lot of guys have brought family members. Draymond got engaged. A lot of great stuff," Kerr told reporters, casually adding in Green's new relationship status.

Neither the bride or groom have personally confirmed the exciting news, but the two have repeatedly shared their affection for each other over social media. On December 31, Green posted a series of shots to Instagram with Renee and their children—Green has a two-year-old son, Draymond Jamal Green Jr., whom he shares with ex Jelissa Hardy, while Renee has a four-year-old daughter of her own, Olive Jay—writing in a caption, "End of 2018 Highlights with my Clan! Happy New Year!"

And on Hazel's birthday last year, Green shared a sweet message on Instagram, accompanied by a handful of pictures of his bride-to-be.

"I’m so thankful for where we are today. The growth that has taken place to be here has been exponential and fun. You always put people before yourself and that never goes unnoticed," he wrote in the caption. "You’ve helped me grow and I thank you. The good outweighs the bad and the ups make the downs all worth it. So on your special day I wish you nothing but happiness and here’s to many more great years!!!"

